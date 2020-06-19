Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Ducey recommends mask use, tells cities and counties to make and enforce local rules

Cronkite News

Governor says “all Arizonans wear face masks when you can’t social distance”

Lisa Diethelm
Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey is recommending Arizonans wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, but he stopped short of issuing a statewide mandate. Instead, Ducey on Wednesday said city and county governments can implement and enforce their own mandates.

After entering the news conference wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer – a first while cameras rolled – Ducey told reporters he expects local mandates to have better compliance because local leaders have a better idea of what their constituents want.

Ducey said he recommends “all Arizonans wear face masks when you can’t social distance” to help protect vulnerable communities and reduce infection rates.

As of Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 40,924 cases of COVID-19 and 1,239 deaths in the state. It said 501,963 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in public and private labs in Arizona.

“We have successfully slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the past. We’re going to successfully slow COVID-19 again,” he said.

Moments after Ducey’s announcement Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted that face masks will be on the next City Council agenda.

In her tweet, Gallego said the council will vote “to mandate face masks for residents going on essential business and in public spaces.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also announced via Twitter that she’s amending her emergency proclamation to mandate masks in public, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Nogales Mayor Arutro Garino and others have previously expressed interest in having more local power to control the spread of the pandemic. On Monday, Garino applauded Ducey for encouraging Arizonans to follow federal guidelines, including masks, but urged further action because new infections still are on the rise.

Since Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order May 15, a number of restaurants have closed again because of outbreaks of illness among their employees.

“Arizona businesses also need to do their part,” Ducey said. “As we’ve reopened, there have been good actors. And I’ve said several times, there have been outliers. By and large, Arizona businesses have been terrific, but there have been more than an outlier here and there.”

Other cities and local leadership are expected to make announcements in coming days.

“Serious changes are needed to be made, and there will be enforcement around those changes,” the governor said.

Cronkite logo bridge

For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Canada's loss of UN Security Council seat a blow to Trudeau

Canada lost out to Norway and Ireland this week in a three-way race for two seats

The Associated Press

Arizona afire: Crews scramble to control 11 blazes in the state

More than 600 firefighters are at the scene, but the fire was only 5 percent contained Thursday

Cronkite News

Alaska mine project developer proposes dividend program

The Associated Press

Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

Events marking Juneteenth were expected to be held in every major American city on Friday, although some were being held virtually due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

Tulsa mayor sets curfew around site of Trump's weekend rally

More than 100,000 people expected in area around arena where rally is being held

The Associated Press

Statue of Spanish governor removed from New Mexico park

The Don Diego de Vargas monument was taken down ahead of a rally organized by Indigenous advocates

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Tribes turn to musicians to raise kids' awareness of COVID

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are enlisting musicians to tell Native youth to wash their hands and wear masks

The Associated Press

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

'I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket'

The Associated Press

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

'"Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned'

The Associated Press

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry

The abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry was popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name

The Associated Press