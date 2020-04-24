Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

Donation boosts food security in southwest Alaska

Joaqlin Estus

An Alaska Native corporation is putting $50,000 toward region's coronavirus relief efforts

An Alaska Native for-profit corporation in southwest Alaska is donating $50,000 for COVID-19 relief for in-region needs, particularly food security. 

Koniag was created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act as the Native corporation for the people of the Kodiak archipelago. It has 3,800 shareholders.

Koniag said the donation follows meetings with tribes, nonprofit organizations and village corporations on the region’s greatest needs. 

“Earlier this spring, Koniag sent care packages to Elders and school-age youth in its villages and is facilitating regular region-wide COVID-19 response meetings with tribal and community leaders,” the company said in a statement.

It is also distributing dividends to shareholders two months early.

The statement quotes Koniag President Shauna Hegna as saying: “At Koniag, one of our driving values is sharing the catch. We will do all we can to help our shareholders and our region to recover from COVID-19.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Treasury: Alaska Native corporations qualify for tribal relief

Next up: A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will decide whether distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus funding will go forward

Joaqlin Estus

‘Don’t go over to your snag’s house’

Playful new #WarriorUP PSA uses well-known figures and Native humor to deliver a serious message.

Aliyah Chavez

Tribes' billion dollar oil industry ... and now?

'This pandemic has made it worse five times worse'

Joaqlin Estus

by

Dineh

New Indian Health Service director confirmed

Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee, Zuni Pueblo, will oversee a health care system responsible for roughly 2.6 million American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

Kalle Benallie

Gaming compacts: 'Legally flawed and sow more division than unity'

Oklahoma GOP leaders disagree with governor over deal with two tribes

The Associated Press

'I hope I can continue to inspire Indian Country'

Versatile guard Milan Schimmel commits to the University of Cincinnati, joining her sisters in reaching Division I college basketball.

Dalton Walker

There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box

The legacy of Patrick DesJarlait is his body of work, some 300 pieces of art across the U.S. in museums and private collections

Dalton Walker

by

Gina9223

'A big Ojibwe guy with a southern accent'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

by

Laurie Nape Wheeler

Comanche, Otoe-Missouria sign compacts with Oklahoma governor

Governor still remains locked in a legal dispute over gambling with 10 other tribes

The Associated Press

Innovation: Baking the N-95 masks so they can be safely reused

'The trailer can treat about one thousand bags at a time'

Joaqlin Estus

by

Nina Z