Donation boosts food security in southwest Alaska

An Alaska Native corporation is putting $50,000 toward region's coronavirus relief efforts

An Alaska Native for-profit corporation in southwest Alaska is donating $50,000 for COVID-19 relief for in-region needs, particularly food security.

Koniag was created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act as the Native corporation for the people of the Kodiak archipelago. It has 3,800 shareholders.

Koniag said the donation follows meetings with tribes, nonprofit organizations and village corporations on the region’s greatest needs.

“Earlier this spring, Koniag sent care packages to Elders and school-age youth in its villages and is facilitating regular region-wide COVID-19 response meetings with tribal and community leaders,” the company said in a statement.

It is also distributing dividends to shareholders two months early.

The statement quotes Koniag President Shauna Hegna as saying: “At Koniag, one of our driving values is sharing the catch. We will do all we can to help our shareholders and our region to recover from COVID-19.”