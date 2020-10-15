Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch

In this June 23 photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks at Dream City Church in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Mary Annette Pember

The campaign event is set to take place Thursday in Williams, Arizona

President Donald Trump’s campaign is launching the “Native Americans for Trump Coalition” on Thursday with an Arizona event featuring Donald Trump Jr. 

The gathering at the rodeo grounds in Williams, west of Flagstaff, is free to the public, and registration is required, according to coalition information online. Doors open at 12 p.m., and the event begins at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Michael Woestehoff, Navajo, who regularly blogs about gains for Indian Country during the Trump administration, indicated he will attend the event.

In his blog, Woestehoff lists Native American accomplishments with Trump such as creating the Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives; signing the Ashlynne Mike AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act; awarding over $273.4 million through the Justice Department to improve public safety and serve crime victims in American Indian and Alaska Native communities; and signing a bill into law granting federal recognition to six tribes in Virginia — the Chickahominy, Eastern Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Rappahannock, Monacan and Nansemond — as well as the Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

Some well-known Navajo politicians also have expressed support for Trump’s reelection, including Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president; Karen Bedonie, former Republican candidate for U.S. House in New Mexico; and Elissa Martinez, former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

"Re-electing President Trump will ensure better economic opportunities, safer communities, and a healthy environment for Indian Country and all tribal generations for generations to come," Woestehoff wrote in Medium.

The campaign event is one of three this week in Arizona for the president’s eldest son. The first was a "Make America Great Again" event Wednesday in Tucson, and the other is a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" event Thursday in Mesa.

The events come a week after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris met with several tribal leaders in Phoenix.

ICT Phone Logo
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Call for investigation into border wall dispute

‘The use of tear gas on O’odham and fellow American citizens exercising their sacred constitutional right to protest is utterly appalling’

The Associated Press

Kevin Killer leads in Oglala presidential primary

Final results from the council primaries are expected Friday; general election is Nov. 3

Mary Annette Pember

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 14, 2020: Native Americans for Trump coalition forms, next Supreme Court appointment impacts tribes, high court halts census, and more

Indian Country Today

by

Eira

'Parched' exhibit explores H20 in US Southwest

Artists take a deep dive into drought, flash floods and 'Water is Life' in a new Flagstaff, Arizona, show

Sandra Hale Schulman

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Updated: The campaign’s plan for tribal nations, released Thursday, outlines goals to uphold federal trust responsibilities #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

David Noor

Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin

Nathan Apodaca, Northern Arapaho, talks to Indian Country Today about his newfound fame and message to Indigenous communities

Aliyah Chavez

by

wakanda920

Court weighs Navajo bid to extend vote count

Three-judge panel heard arguments Tuesday, asked questions about how an extension would work #NativeVote20

The Associated Press

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Update: Gila River Gov. Lewis: '... we will not give up our fight to count and be counted'

The Associated Press

True story of survival in the Arctic

Corrected: New short film celebrates 1920s Inupiaq castaway and her ‘unfettered strength in the face of impossible odds’

Joaqlin Estus

Supreme Court pick has ‘significant impacts’ for tribes

Experts on federal Indian law weigh in amid this week’s Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Kolby KickingWoman