Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch

The campaign event is set to take place Thursday in Williams, Arizona

President Donald Trump’s campaign is launching the “Native Americans for Trump Coalition” on Thursday with an Arizona event featuring Donald Trump Jr.

The gathering at the rodeo grounds in Williams, west of Flagstaff, is free to the public, and registration is required, according to coalition information online. Doors open at 12 p.m., and the event begins at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Michael Woestehoff, Navajo, who regularly blogs about gains for Indian Country during the Trump administration, indicated he will attend the event.

In his blog, Woestehoff lists Native American accomplishments with Trump such as creating the Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives; signing the Ashlynne Mike AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act; awarding over $273.4 million through the Justice Department to improve public safety and serve crime victims in American Indian and Alaska Native communities; and signing a bill into law granting federal recognition to six tribes in Virginia — the Chickahominy, Eastern Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Rappahannock, Monacan and Nansemond — as well as the Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

Some well-known Navajo politicians also have expressed support for Trump’s reelection, including Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president; Karen Bedonie, former Republican candidate for U.S. House in New Mexico; and Elissa Martinez, former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

"Re-electing President Trump will ensure better economic opportunities, safer communities, and a healthy environment for Indian Country and all tribal generations for generations to come," Woestehoff wrote in Medium.

The campaign event is one of three this week in Arizona for the president’s eldest son. The first was a "Make America Great Again" event Wednesday in Tucson, and the other is a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" event Thursday in Mesa.

The events come a week after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris met with several tribal leaders in Phoenix.