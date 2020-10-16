Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to a crowd Thursday at the Williams, Arizona, rodeo grounds. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)

Election 2020

Updated: The president's eldest son urged an Arizona crowd to register to vote and to make sure their friends are registered too  #NativeVote20

Carina Dominguez
Indian Country Today

WILLIAMS, Ariz.  Donald Trump Jr. spoke Thursday at a rally in Williams, Arizona, that marked the launch of a "Native Americans for Trump" coalition.

More than 200 people gathered at the town's rodeo grounds for the event, which featured a drum group and powwow dancers. Flags lined the stage, and a “Native Americans for Trump” banner decorated the risers.

The president's eldest son noted that Thursday was the last day to register to vote in Arizona, and he urged attendees to register and tell their friends to do the same.

“Make sure they understand what’s at stake because it's all on the line," he said.

Supporters cheered when he cited his father's support of the military.

From left, Navajo siblings Roland Denetso, Shauntay Denetso and Tyler Denetso, members of the Standing Horse Dancers. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)
From left, Navajo siblings Roland Denetso, Shauntay Denetso and Tyler Denetso, members of the Standing Horse Dancers. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)

"Obama-Biden allowed our military to get dilapidated by fighting unnecessarily, spending money so those guys could get working," Trump Jr. said. "Donald Trump wants to do the opposite. He wants to bring our troops home and build up our military here, so if we need to use it, we are ready."

Also among the speakers were Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, of Oklahoma, and Arizona Republican state Rep. Walt Blackman of Snowflake.

“I want you to give the Native Americans for Trump a round of applause because they are really doing it,” Blackman said. "Thank you so much." 

Some prominent Diné attendees included Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation Vice President; Carlyle Begay, former Republican Arizona state senator; Karen Bedonie, former Republican candidate for U.S. House in New Mexico; and Elisa Martinez, former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to the crowd Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Williams, Arizona, rodeo grounds. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)
Donald Trump Jr. greets supporters Thursday at a rally at the Williams, Arizona, rodeo grounds. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)
People gather on risers at the Williams, Arizona, rodeo grounds under a “Native Americans for Trump” banner Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)
People gather on risers at the Williams, Arizona, rodeo grounds under a “Native Americans for Trump” banner Thursday. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)

After his speech, Trump Jr. mingled with the audience, posed for photos and watched a performance by a group of Navajo dancers.

Robin Briggman, Hopi, of Sedona described the atmosphere as electrifying.

“It was very exciting and so great to be in a group of people who are all on the same page," the lifelong Republican and Trump supporter said. "It makes my heart feel happy."

(Related: Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign) 

Briggman, who is 64 and partially retired, expressed confidence that under Trump’s leadership, Native people can expand infrastructure and business on reservations.

“Once our kids finish school they leave and they don’t come back because there are no jobs," she said. "I’m worried that our traditional ways will be lost.”

The Trump campaign has been hitting Arizona hard this week as the presidential candidates make a last push before the election. 

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. was joined at a southern Arizona rally by Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, who is also on the Nov. 3 ballot. He also traveled to Mesa on Thursday for a "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" event.

The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump appeared in Chandler on Sunday.

Trump carried Arizona by 3.5 percentage points over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. During this election, however, Arizona, usually reliably Republican, is considered a swing state.

Thursday's events come a week after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris met with several tribal leaders while campaigning in Phoenix.

ICT Phone Logo

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Harv Hilowitz
Harv Hilowitz

If people are for destruction of the environment, encroachment of Tribal lands in Alaska, Utah, Massachusetts and many other places, and for racism, race hatred and white power, and the loss of ACA Health Insurance, then vote for trump. Otherwise vote BIDEN-HARRIS !!!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

On the second Monday of October each year, Native Americans cringe at the thought of honoring a man who committed atrocities against Indigenous People

Vincent Schilling

by

BlackCloud.

New Mexico utility, tribe to break ground on solar farm

Third largest solar project on tribal land will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 16,000 average homes for a year

The Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch

The campaign event is set to take place Thursday in Williams, Arizona

Mary Annette Pember

by

Harv Hilowitz

Ancient stone patterns add new wrinkle to pipeline debate

Critics of the pipeline say it should be blocked from disturbing anything in that area

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 15, 2020: Donald Trump Jr. to speak at launch of Native coalition, investigation called for in border wall dispute, and much more

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for October 15, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Judge: Triple killing occurred on tribal land

The case of death row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse now returns to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals

The Associated Press

by

chilier

Kevin Killer leads in Oglala presidential primary

Final results from the council primaries are expected Friday; general election is Nov. 3

Mary Annette Pember

Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin

Nathan Apodaca, Northern Arapaho, talks to Indian Country Today about his newfound fame and message to Indigenous communities

Aliyah Chavez

by

wakanda920

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report woman mauled by dogs

The Associated Press