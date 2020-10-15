Donald Trump Jr. kicks off 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son urged an Arizona crowd to register to vote and to make sure their friends are registered too #NativeVote20

Carina Dominguez

Indian Country Today

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Donald Trump Jr. kicked off a "Native Americans for Trump" coalition at a rally Thursday in Williams, Arizona.

More than 200 people gathered at the town's rodeo grounds for the event, which featured a drum group and powwow dancers. Flags lined the stage, and a “Native Americans for Trump” banner decorated the risers.

Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, was among the speakers

Also in attendance were some prominent Diné figures, including Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president; Carlyle Begay, former Republican Arizona state senator; Karen Bedonie, former Republican candidate for U.S. House in New Mexico; and Elisa Martinez, former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

The president's eldest son noted that Thursday is the last day to register to vote in Arizona, and he urged attendees to register and tell their friends to do the same.

“Make sure they understand what’s at stake because it's all on the line," he said.

Supporters cheered when Trump Jr. cited his father's support of the military.

"Obama-Biden allowed our military to get dilapidated by fighting unnecessarily, spending money so those guys could get working," he said. "Donald Trump wants to do the opposite. He wants to bring our troops home and build up our military here, so if we need to use it, we are ready."

People gather on risers at the Williams, Arizona, rodeo grounds under a “Native Americans for Trump” banner Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo by Carina Dominguez, Indian Country Today)

Arizona Republican state Rep. Walt Blackman of Snowflake also gave remarks, giving a nod to the coalition and telling the crowd this election is a matter of "life or death."

“I want you to give the Native Americans for Trump a round of applause because they are really doing it,” he said. "Thank you so much."

After his speech, Donald Trump Jr. mingled with the audience, posed for photos and watched a performance by a group of Navajo dancers.

The Trump campaign has been hitting Arizona hard this week. On Wednesday, Trump Jr. was joined by Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, who is also on the ballot Nov. 3.

The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump appeared in Chandler on Sunday

Trump carried Arizona by 3.5 percentage points over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. During this election, however, Arizona, usually reliably Republican, is considered a swing state.

