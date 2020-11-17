Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Details emerge from raids on Navajo farms

The Associated Press

Authorities say marijuana eradication efforts took place at more than 20 farms in the reservation's Shiprock, New Mexico, area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. attorney's office says it destroyed a quarter-million plants during marijuana eradication efforts at 21 farms in the Shiprock area of the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico. 

In a news release Monday, federal prosecutors say the raids by U.S., state and tribal law enforcement authorities took three days to carry out, starting on Nov. 9, and involved more than 1,100 makeshift greenhouses.

In one instance, 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana was discovered under a tarp. The news release makes no mention of arrests or charges.

In October, more than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges at a motel in the area. Authorities alleged the suspects were trimming marijuana plants in multiple motel rooms as marijuana was being stored in other rooms. Investigators were trying to determine whether the suspects were tied to the hemp operations.

The Navajo Nation just weeks ago sued nearly three dozen people, accusing them of illegally growing hemp or marijuana on the reservation. The lawsuit claims that the operations are contaminating the tribe's water, land and other natural resources. It was the second such lawsuit the tribe's Department of Justice has filed this year.

The tribe does not have a regulatory system for industrial hemp on the vast reservation that spans parts of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona.

New Mexico has no legal market for recreational cannabis and limits medical marijuana producers to 1,750 plants per licensed producer.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minnesota National Guard sent to help tribe

The help comes as Minnesota and other Midwest states have seen an increase in positive cases

Dalton Walker

Canadian company: Keystone XL jobs, support fit Biden agenda

TC Energy says it's forging ahead with construction of the pipeline

The Associated Press

Deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition

Tribes hope the dam removal will allow the salmon to come back

The Associated Press

Man sues Washington jail over lack of gluten-free food

It's not the first case alleging a severe outcome after a Washington jail ignored medical dietary needs

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we're following on Nov. 17, 2020: Trump administration pushing to drill in Arctic refuge, former Nez Perce tribal police chief named coordinator for Washington response to missing and murdered, Oklahoma business files suit over taxes, and much more

Indian Country Today

‘A small step but a giant leap’

Rapid City, South Dakota, moves to resolve land dispute

Stewart Huntington

New mural celebrates connectedness

Corrected: Giant mocs dance across a Tulsa, Oklahoma, wall in new work by Diné artist Nanibah Chacon

Sandra Hale Schulman

Tribal leaders to meet virtually with New Mexico governor

Leadership from New Mexico’s 23 tribal nations to discuss the coronavirus and its impact on their communities at annual summit Tuesday

Aliyah Chavez

Officials question service cuts at pueblo hospital

‘I ask that the Indian Health Service honor and uphold its obligations and reinstate the health care my people deserve’

Dalton Walker

Tribe builds 5-acre memorial to USS Arizona

The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens honors each of the ship's 1,512 crew members

The Associated Press