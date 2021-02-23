DebForInterior: ‘We are ready to make history’

The day before Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing, Indian Country rallies its support on social media

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

When Indigenous people want something to happen, they get to work and show up.

That was the case in December when organizers declared “Deb For Interior” week, ultimately putting widespread public pressure on the Biden transition team to select Rep. Deb Haaland as the administration’s pick for Interior secretary.

It is now the day before Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing, and yet again, organizers are declaring: “Deb For Interior” week.

Social media was flooded Monday with Native organizers and allies sending supportive messages to the trailblazing Pueblo matriarch.

Organizers from the National Congress of American Indians, NDN Collective, Advance Native Political Leadership, Data for Progress, We Stand United, Protect the Sacred, and IllumiNative have banded together to help Indigenous people support the cause.

The groups have created a social media kit and graphics to post on their timelines. They are also urging many to call their senators to urge them to support Haaland’s nomination.

Some members of the Senator Committee on Energy and Natural Resources are from states with prominent Native populations including Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

On Monday afternoon organizers hosted a town hall meeting featuring tribal leaders, activists and celebrities to voice their support and mobilize action.

Tuesday’s planned activities include a “tweetstorm” and a confirmation hearing watch party that will include commentary, prominent guests and giveaways.

Haaland’s confirmation hearing is slated for Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will be livestreamed here.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

