Deb Haaland's next Senate meeting set

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will host a business meeting Thursday to consider the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary, according to the committee’s website.

The committee will have four options on how to process her nomination. It can report the nomination favorably, unfavorably, without recommendation or it can choose to take no action.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is chair of the Senate energy committee, said last week that he will vote for Haaland to serve as Interior secretary, clearing the way for her likely approval as the first Native American to head a Cabinet agency.

On the contrary, several Republican Senators on the committee have said they will oppose her nomination including James Lankford of Oklahoma and Steve Daines of Montana.

Senate Energy committee business meeting:

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

Pending a vote from the Senate energy committee to favorably process Haaland’s nomination, her selection will likely go before the full Senate for a vote where she will need a majority of Senators to officially confirm her post.

If confirmed, Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. She is from Laguna and Jemez Pueblos.

Haaland answered questions from the bipartisan 20-member committee for two days during her Senate confirmation hearing.

"The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say that it is not about me," Haaland testified last week. "Rather, I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans — moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us."

Members of the committee will vote in person or by proxy on Thursday and the meeting will be livestreamed beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST.

