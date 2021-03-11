Deb Haaland’s final Senate vote set

The full U.S. Senate will consider Rep. Deb Haaland’s Interior nomination Monday, marking the final step in her confirmation process

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

Rep. Deb Haaland’s historic appointment to lead the Department of the Interior will happen Monday afternoon.

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer released new details Thursday indicating that Haaland’s confirmation will move forward, setting up a final Senate vote on Monday at 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Deb Haaland's full Senate confirmation hearing

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Livestream: bit.ly/3tacnvj

Also Thursday, the Senate voted to invoke cloture on Haaland’s nomination by a 54-42 vote. This essentially ends debate on her nomination and advances it forward.

Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, would become the nation’s 54th Secretary of the Interior and the first Native American in history to be named to a Cabinet position, if she receives a majority of votes. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have already indicated they support her confirmation.

Earlier this week Schumer, a New York Democrat, filed a motion of cloture on Haaland’s nomination.

“Despite Republican obstruction, Representative Haaland will be confirmed by the Senate to be Secretary Haaland,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

More on clotures

Schumer filed cloture on Haaland’s nomination after Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming put holds on Haaland’s nomination. The hold means that Haaland’s nomination would force a debate of up to 30 hours.

Daines defended his decision to put a hold on the nomination, tweeting that Haaland “opposes pipelines & fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management & wants to ban trapping on public lands.”

Once Haaland is confirmed, she will resign from her seat as a New Mexico congressional representative and be publicly sworn into office the next day, sources say.

