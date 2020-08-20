Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Deb Haaland to address millions in DNC speech

Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, of New Mexico serves as one of the first two Native women elected to Congress. (Photo by Haaland campaign)

Aliyah Chavez

Haaland featured as a Thursday headline speaker at Democratic National Convention #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

Millions of Americans will hear from New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, on the final evening of the Democratic National Convention. She is expected to give remarks on primetime television leading up to Joe Biden’s speech formally accepting the Democratic nomination. 

“Tonight I will address the Democratic National Convention as a proud 35th generation, New Mexican,” Haaland said on Twitter. “I ran for Congress to give a voice to those who never had one.”

Haaland will address viewers following music performances from singer John Legend and rapper Common.

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY.

space

In 2016, Haaland addressed the DNC convention wearing a traditional Laguna Pueblo dress while she voted for Hillary Clinton as the presidential nominee on behalf of the state of New Mexico. At the time, Haaland served as the first Native woman to chair the New Mexico Democratic Party.

Her speech adds to a list of Indigenous representation at the convention earlier this week. On Tuesday, nine Indigenous leaders addressed the nation in the DNC roll call.

RELATED:
 Native leaders featured in DNC roll call
 DNC: ‘Relatives, this clearly is the most important election of our time’

The theme of Thursday's convention is “America’s Promise.” Remarks will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

This is a developing story.

ICT Phone Logo

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Into the fire’: New AIM leaders face pivotal time

Frank Paro and Lisa Bellanger tapped as American Indian Movement co-chairs amid a renewed focus on social justice issues

Stewart Huntington

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for August 20, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 3 and 4

Shannon Shaw Duty

Slade Gorton 'collided' on tribal sovereignty

The senator was one of Indian Country’s most relentless critics; he has died at 92

Mark Trahant

by

minecraftclassic

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we're talking about on August 20, 2020: Cherished Cherokee linguist dies; DNC Native American caucus meeting today; Proposed changes to Medicaid a "slippery slope," and more.

Indian Country Today

McGirt prompts more ‘protection’ moves

Tribal leaders and Native organizations remain concerned about potential legislation that would upend McGirt decision

Kolby KickingWoman

by

WSullivan

Pandemic creates unique hardships for law students and grads

‘A lot of the firms or institutions that would be hiring are either formally in hiring freezes right now or acting very conservatively about what money they’re going to spend’

Kalle Benallie

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and shares her COVID-19 experience

Shannon Shaw Duty

by

samprabhu

Tribes, NCAI urge President Trump to halt execution

Navajo Nation citizen Lezmond Mitchell is set to die by lethal injection in less than a week

Aliyah Chavez

Officer who shot Native man in crowded park returns to work

A use-of-force review panel found the police officer followed department policies in the fatal shooting of Stonechild Chiefstick at a 2019 fireworks show

Richard Walker

by

novelonline