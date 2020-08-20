Deb Haaland to address millions in DNC speech

Haaland featured as a Thursday headline speaker at Democratic National Convention #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

Millions of Americans will hear from New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, on the final evening of the Democratic National Convention. She is expected to give remarks on primetime television leading up to Joe Biden’s speech formally accepting the Democratic nomination.

“Tonight I will address the Democratic National Convention as a proud 35th generation, New Mexican,” Haaland said on Twitter. “I ran for Congress to give a voice to those who never had one.”

Haaland will address viewers following music performances from singer John Legend and rapper Common.

In 2016, Haaland addressed the DNC convention wearing a traditional Laguna Pueblo dress while she voted for Hillary Clinton as the presidential nominee on behalf of the state of New Mexico. At the time, Haaland served as the first Native woman to chair the New Mexico Democratic Party.

Her speech adds to a list of Indigenous representation at the convention earlier this week. On Tuesday, nine Indigenous leaders addressed the nation in the DNC roll call.

The theme of Thursday's convention is “America’s Promise.” Remarks will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

This is a developing story.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

