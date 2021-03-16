Deb Haaland swearing in details announced

Incoming Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be sworn into office on Tuesday; second swearing in ceremony to happen later this week

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

Incoming Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be sworn into office on Tuesday evening in a small ceremony with family, the Interior Department announced.

Haaland’s oath of office Tuesday will be administered by Haaland’s Chief of Staff Jennifer Van der Heide. Her first official day in office as Interior Secretary is slated to be on Wednesday.

A second swearing-in ceremony will be administered by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

Haaland’s daughter, Somah, will livestream the Thursday ceremony on Instagram Live from her account, @coffeequeer. The time is not yet known.

“At my confirmation hearing, I said that we all have a stake in the future of our country. No matter your political party or Zip code, your ancestral heritage or income level, we all must take the formidable challenges that lie ahead seriously, and we will take them head-on, together,” Haaland said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, Haaland resigned from her position as a member of Congress after being confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of the Interior in a 51-40 vote on Monday.

Oath of Office:

“I, [name], do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I'm about to enter, so help me God.

This is a developing story.