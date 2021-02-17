Indian Country Today
Deb Haaland’s Senate Hearing Set

The Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del. (File photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Aliyah Chavez

Joe Biden nominated Haaland for the Interior's top post in December

Indian Country Today

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will consider the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland as U.S. Department of the Interior secretary during a hearing scheduled for Feb. 23.

The news came Tuesday, nearly a month after President Joe Biden was sworn in — and nearly two months since her selection. 

If confirmed by the Senate, the New Mexico Democrat would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

The hearing will be live-streamed on the committee’s website beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Rep. Deb Haaland's Confirmation Hearing: 
Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Time: Hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.
Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

"A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior," Haaland said after being nominated by President Joe Biden in December.

If confirmed, Haaland will be sixth in line to the presidency as Interior secretary, according to the White House.

Members of the Energy and Natural Resources committee will participate online or in person.

The hearing will happen in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington. According to Senate guidelines for health and safety, the office building will allow only official business visitors and credential press. No in-person visitors can attend the hearing.

This is a developing story.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

