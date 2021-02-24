Deb Haaland likely to face more intense questioning

Day Two: Interior nominee Rep. Deb Haaland continues to testify Wednesday at her historic Senate confirmation hearing

Rep. Deb Haaland faced sharp questions from Republicans Tuesday over what several called her “radical” ideas including her opposition to fracking and the construction of several controversial pipelines.

Haaland will likely face similar pointed questions from Republicans on Wednesday during the second day of her Senate confirmation hearings in Washington, D.C. Her testimony before the Senate energy and natural resources committee was extended another day after questioning Tuesday lasted nearly 2 ½ hours.

Wednesday’s hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. EST and will be livestreamed on the committee’s website. Haaland will not be giving an opening statement.

The Senate energy committee is made up of 20 members, with all members evenly split by party.

It is not yet clear how some senators will vote to process her nomination, with some vocalizing support to have her lead the sprawling federal agency while others including Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana says he is “concerned” about processing her nomination.

Other Republicans including Sen. Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska seemed unclear about how she will vote.

It is likely days after the hearing Wednesday, the committee will host a business meeting to officially decide how to process Haaland's nomination. The committee has four options. It can report the nomination favorably, unfavorably, without recommendation or it can choose to take no action.

On Tuesday, Haaland pledged to lead the Interior Department with honor and integrity and said she will be "a fierce advocate for our public lands."

She promised to listen to and work with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and ensure that decisions are based on science. She also vowed to "honor the sovereignty of tribal nations and recognize their part in America's story.''

Some Democrats and Native American advocates called the frequent description of Haaland as "radical" a loaded reference to her tribal status.

"That kind of language is sort of a dog whistle for certain folks that see somebody who is an Indigenous woman potentially being in a position of power," said Ta'jin Perez with the group Western Native Voice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.