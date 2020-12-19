Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Deb Haaland: 'Honored and ready to serve'

Haaland speaks during a Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples hearing on destruction at the border wall Feb. 26. (Photo courtesy of House Committee on Natural Resources: Democrats, File)

The Associated Press

Updated: President-elect Joe Biden rolled out his environmental team Saturday

Kevin Freking
Associated Press 

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday rolled out an environmental team that he hopes will steer America toward greater action to curb climate change and protect the nation's air and water. 

"We literally have no time to waste," Biden told reporters as introduced his choices.

Biden compared the climate threat to the calamity of the coronavirus pandemic and he pledged to take action.

He also stressed the diversity of an emerging team that he described as "brilliant, qualified, tested and barrier-busting."

"Already there are more people of color in our Cabinet than any Cabinet ever," said the former vice president, who has promised to assemble a group of department leaders who reflect the diversity of America. 

If confirmed by the Senate, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, would be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department, which has wielded influence over the nation's tribes for generations. 

RELATED:
'I'll be fierce for all of us'
‘Happy tears’: Indian Country cheers Interior pick
What happens to Deb Haaland’s House seat?
'An actual seat at the Cabinet table'

Haaland delivered remarks Saturday, beginning with a Lenape land acknowledgment. 

“The president-elect and vice president-elect are committed to a diverse cabinet, and I am honored and humbled to accept their nomination for secretary of the Interior,” said Haaland, her voice cracking with emotion.

She noted that growing up in her mother’s pueblo household made her “fierce.” And she recalled spending time outdoors with her father, a Marine, and her grandparents, and the values they instilled in her. 

"I’m a product of their resilience," she said.

Haaland added she was "ready to serve" and pledged that decisions at the Interior Department "will once again be driven by science."

Biden's approach is a shift from Donald Trump's presidency, which has been marked by efforts to boost oil and gas production while rolling back government efforts intended to safeguard the environment. The incoming Biden team will try to undo or block many of the current administration's initiatives. There also will be an emphasis on looking out for the low-income, working class and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuel pollution and climate change.

Former two-term Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is in line to be energy secretary.

North Carolina official Michael Regan would be the first African American man to run the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan, the state environmental head since 2017, has made a name for himself by pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping the low-income and minority communities significantly affected by pollution. 

In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces that Regan will lead the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina, at the Executive Manson in Raleigh, N.C. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an experienced but not widely known state regulator, Michael Regan of North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP)
In this 2017 photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces that Regan will lead the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina, at the Executive Manson in Raleigh, N.C. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP, File)

Biden's nominee to oversee the Council on Environmental Quality is Brenda Mallory. The office oversees environmental reviews for virtually all major infrastructure projects and advises the president on major environmental issues.

If confirmed, she would be the first African American to hold the position since it was created more than half a century ago.

Two other members of the team introduced Saturday do not need Senate confirmation. 

They are Gina McCarthy, to serve as national climate adviser, and Ali Zaidi, to serve as her deputy. McCarthy was EPA administrator from 2013 to 2017 during President Barack Obama's second term.

Saturday's event was streamed live on Biden’s Facebook page and on Youtube.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

AP Logo little

Indian Country Today contributed to this report.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I’ll be fierce for all of us'

Updated: Rep. Deb Haaland is poised to become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

Aliyah Chavez

by

RezWoman6Nations

40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Updated: An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

by

IamWind

Blue Lake ‘fight was never given up’

Richard Nixon signed the bill returning Blue Lake to the Taos Pueblo on December 15, 1970

Mark Trahant

by

caniscandida

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of December 19, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Kyrie Irving cleanses NBA court

'It’s for us to stay connected, and for us to feel good about coming to work'

The Associated Press

Clatsop-Nehalem tribes plan after return of ancestral land

'It's going to really, literally allow us to be a tribe'

The Associated Press

Treaty defender: Rally was about rights, not Trump

Judge rules demonstrators were not engaged in 'anti-Trump' event

Mary Annette Pember

Cabinet of firsts but first a climate cabinet

Deal-makers and fighters make up Biden's new climate team

The Associated Press

by

walks-alone

175 more virus cases on Navajo Nation

Tribal health officials say 62 communities on the reservation reported new cases Friday

The Associated Press

What happens to Deb Haaland’s House seat?

With the Democratic congresswoman likely to serve as Interior secretary, New Mexico will hold a special election to fill her seat

Aliyah Chavez

by

caniscandida