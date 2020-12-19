Deb Haaland: 'Honored and ready to serve'

Updated: President-elect Joe Biden rolled out his environmental team Saturday

Kevin Freking

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday rolled out an environmental team that he hopes will steer America toward greater action to curb climate change and protect the nation's air and water.

"We literally have no time to waste," Biden told reporters as introduced his choices.

Biden compared the climate threat to the calamity of the coronavirus pandemic and he pledged to take action.

He also stressed the diversity of an emerging team that he described as "brilliant, qualified, tested and barrier-busting."

"Already there are more people of color in our Cabinet than any Cabinet ever," said the former vice president, who has promised to assemble a group of department leaders who reflect the diversity of America.

If confirmed by the Senate, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, would be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department, which has wielded influence over the nation's tribes for generations.

Haaland delivered remarks Saturday, beginning with a Lenape land acknowledgment.

“The president-elect and vice president-elect are committed to a diverse cabinet, and I am honored and humbled to accept their nomination for secretary of the Interior,” said Haaland, her voice cracking with emotion.

She noted that growing up in her mother’s pueblo household made her “fierce.” And she recalled spending time outdoors with her father, a Marine, and her grandparents, and the values they instilled in her.

"I’m a product of their resilience," she said.

Haaland added she was "ready to serve" and pledged that decisions at the Interior Department "will once again be driven by science."

Biden's approach is a shift from Donald Trump's presidency, which has been marked by efforts to boost oil and gas production while rolling back government efforts intended to safeguard the environment. The incoming Biden team will try to undo or block many of the current administration's initiatives. There also will be an emphasis on looking out for the low-income, working class and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuel pollution and climate change.

Former two-term Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is in line to be energy secretary.

North Carolina official Michael Regan would be the first African American man to run the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan, the state environmental head since 2017, has made a name for himself by pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping the low-income and minority communities significantly affected by pollution.

In this 2017 photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces that Regan will lead the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina, at the Executive Manson in Raleigh, N.C. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP, File)

Biden's nominee to oversee the Council on Environmental Quality is Brenda Mallory. The office oversees environmental reviews for virtually all major infrastructure projects and advises the president on major environmental issues.

If confirmed, she would be the first African American to hold the position since it was created more than half a century ago.



Two other members of the team introduced Saturday do not need Senate confirmation.

They are Gina McCarthy, to serve as national climate adviser, and Ali Zaidi, to serve as her deputy. McCarthy was EPA administrator from 2013 to 2017 during President Barack Obama's second term.

Saturday's event was streamed live on Biden’s Facebook page and on Youtube.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Indian Country Today contributed to this report.