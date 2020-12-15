Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Deb Haaland a lead contender for Interior secretary

Rep. Deb Haaland (AP Photo/Juan Labreche, File)

Indian Country Today

The New Mexico Democrat, if selected, would make history as the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

Associated Press and Indian Country Today

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland is a lead contender to become President-elect Joe Biden's Interior secretary, despite Democratic worry that her departure would leave them with a perilously thin majority in the House. 

Haaland, vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, is a member of New Mexico's Pueblo of Laguna. She would make history as the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

The Interior Department employs 70,000 people and is tasked with protecting the nation’s natural resources and honoring the government’s federal trust responsibilities. The agency manages America’s vast public lands and coastal waters while overseeing prominent departments such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education. 

Discussions with Haaland about the position are ongoing, according to a person familiar with the circumstances who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday. 

(Previous story: Internet declares ‘Deb for Interior’ week)

Retiring Sen. Tom Udall, another New Mexico Democrat, has been among the other front-runners. And former Interior Department official Michael Connor, Taos Pueblo, is among other Native Americans believed to be under consideration. 

Many tribal officials and others are solidly behind Haaland, pushing back at suggestions of a different Native American candidate for the Interior Department.

More than 130 tribal leaders collaborated to write letters to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, citing Haaland’s bipartisan leadership. Native organizations including NDN Collective and IllumiNative created online campaigns, and celebrities like Mark Ruffalo have offered support via social media.

Many of Haaland’s colleagues also have rallied being her. In mid-November, more than 50 House Democrats penned a letter to the Biden transition team backing her for the post. 

Haaland has been cited saying she would accept a nomination as Interior secretary, including in an October interview with Indian Country Today.

“I think it's nice that people are thinking about me. And of course, if I ever had an opportunity to step up and do good work for this district, for the state of New Mexico, for our country, I would always be proud to do that,” Haaland said.

ICT Phone Logo

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Updated: An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

by

VMatUI

Hard hit southwest Alaska receives vaccine

‘this is a huge turning point in this pandemic’

Meghan Sullivan

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following on Dec. 15: First COVID-19 vaccine hits Indian Country, Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas, Cleveland Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021, Anxiety over House majority may thwart Haaland Interior bid, and much more

Indian Country Today

Native electors help seal Biden win

Several Native people participated in Monday’s Electoral College vote that formally chose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president *Updated

Aliyah Chavez

Navajo Nation reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer visited the Gallup Indian Medical Center on Monday as the first vaccine shipment arrived

The Associated Press

Portland leaders apologize to displaced family

Barricades outside the Portland, Oregon, residence are being removed, and negotiations are underway for the home’s return

Richard Walker

First COVID-19 vaccine hits Indian Country

Updated: Tribes across the nation began receiving vaccine shipments on Monday

Dalton Walker

Indians owner says name won't change in 2021

Updated: 'We will continue to be the Indians until we have identified the next name that will hopefully take us through multiple centuries'

The Associated Press

3 Arizona tribal leaders among electoral voters

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis and Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris Jr. joined eight other Democrats to cast the state’s votes for Biden and Harris

Cronkite News

Tribes dispute reservation where a $1B casino is planned

The Associated Press

by

Pixie76