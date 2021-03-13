Daylight saving time is here, for most

Daylight saving time is here, for most

What time is it? It can depend on which street you’re standing on
Author:
Publish date:

This sun dial clock won't need to spring forward because it's in Arizona at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. (Photo by Mark Trahant, Indian Country Today)

What time is it? It can depend on which street you’re standing on

Meghan Sullivan
Indian Country Today

Arizona has long been known for its unusual time zone situation.

If one were to drive through the state during a certain time of year, their clocks would change three different times. First, in Arizona, it would show standard time, unaffected by daylight savings. Then, in the state’s northeast region, the clock would jump forward, reflecting Navajo Nation’s decision to observe daylight saving. Finally, through Hopi, which is surrounded by Navajo Nation, the clock would return to standard time.

“You have this situation where if you're on this street, it's this time and literally, you cross the street, and it is a wholly different time,” said Byron Shorty, communications director for the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker.

Daylight saving time is upon us, again, as most of the country moves an hour ahead. The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Only a few states, including Arizona, Hawaii, and certain U.S. territories, do not make daylight saving adjustments.

However, daylight saving adjustments do take place on the vast Navajo Nation that encompasses portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

A bill endorsed this month by the New Mexico Senate would make it so the state stayed on daylight saving time throughout the year.

“The way it works in Arizona, you know, it's always sort of an oddity,” Shorty said. “And Hopi is an island in the Navajo Nation’s observance of daylight savings time.”

Navajo Nation originally decided against adopting Arizona’s unique timezone preference, which Arizona adopted in 1967. Since many Navajo Nation citizens worked in the New Mexico region, it made sense to match their time zone instead.

But if New Mexico joins Arizona’s time zone, there would be less of a reason for Navajo Nation to remain on daylight saving -- meaning it's likely that they would change their timezone as well.

“If it is successful in New Mexico, at least from our end, it's even more possible that that change is reflected here as well,” said Shorty.

Despite speculation, it still remains unclear if the bill will succeed. The Senate passed a similar bill in 2015, but it stalled once it reached the House. Officials aren’t sure if the House will vote on the current bill before the legislative session ends on March 20. If it did pass, the state would then have to request an exemption from federal transportation authorities before the new timezone could be implemented.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

ICT logo bridge

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Meghan Fate Sullivan, Koyukon Athabascan, grew up in Alaska, and is currently reporting on her home state from our Anchorage Bureau.

This sun dial clock won't need to spring forward because it's in Arizona at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. (Photo by Mark Trahant, Indian Country Today)
News

Daylight saving time is here, for most

Registered nurse Sandra Younan sets up a new intravenous line for a patient under her care at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Younan spent the last year juggling long hours as she watched many patients struggle with the coronavirus and some die. Then there were the patients who claimed the virus was fake or coughed in her face, ignoring mask rules. One man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Outside

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

ICT Top 10 - March 13, 2021
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2021

This March 23, 2017 photo shows Democratic Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy of Crow Agency argues against a bill during the legislative session in Helena, Montana. Peregoy has introduced a bill during the 2021 session to make it easier for Native Americans living on reservations to vote, including requiring satellite offices and ballot drop boxes to reduce travel time for tribal members to access voting services. Stewart Peregoy's bill was well received by a House committee. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
News

Native Americans raise concerns about legislative action

From March 16 to 22, days after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic last year, the FBI conducted more background checks for gun purchases than in any week since its instant system launched in 1998. (File photo by Daria Kadovik/Cronkite News)
News

Rising gun sales 'most definitely increases risk'

Billy Frank Jr. looks at a picture of himself fishing on the Nisqually River taken in the 1960s.
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

This image was taken during the first drive of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4, 2021. Perseverance landed on Feb. 18, 2021, and the team has been spending the weeks since landing checking out the rover to prepare for surface operations. This image was taken by the rover’s Navigation Cameras. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
News

Yá'át'ééh from Máaz

Capitol_Breach_21010707099206
Outside

Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions

ap logo screenshot
Outside

Auto industry urges emissions deal weaker than Obama's