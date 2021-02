Day One: 'Decisions will be guided by science'

UPDATED: Day one of Haaland’s confirmation hearing ran under three hours; day two of questioning starts at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday

Indian Country Today and Associated Press

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland took a giant step Tuesday to becoming the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior.

Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, answered a series of questions for 2.5 hours from a bipartisan group of 20 senators on the Senate Committee of Energy and Natural Resources.

Senators will start the second round of questions on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Here are updates from Tuesday's hearing:

11:50 a.m.

Sen. Hickenlooper asked his questions.

That concludes the first round of questioning for day one of Haaland’s confirmation hearing. The second round of questioning will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EST.

11:43 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada asks Haaland for various commitments to the state of Nevada regarding efficient land management and collaboration. Haaland commits to all of Cortez Masto's requests.

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas asks Haaland about her plans to manage invasive species.

Haaland: "I look forward to working with you to find ways to remedy those situations."

11:41 a.m.

Two more senators to ask questions and the committee will adjourn for Tuesday.

11:35 a.m.

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi asks Haaland about how the livelihoods of people in Mississippi will be secure under Haaland's leadership. Haaland reiterates a commitment to working with Hyde-Smith in the future.

11:30 a.m.

A few more senators will ask their questions of this first round of questioning. There will be a second round of questions Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. EST.

11:25 a.m.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota asks Haaland about her opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Haaland: "Yes I did go to stand with the water protectors ... I know that tribal consultation is important, and that was the reason that I was there."

Hoeven asks Haaland if she would recuse herself from matters related to the Dakota Access Pipeline in the future. Haaland says she will heed advice from Interior attorneys and ethics team members about how to proceed.

11:20 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Angus King of Maine asks Haaland if she will review regulations regarding methane being released into the atmosphere. Haaland says yes, "We should be breathing clean air."

11:15 a.m.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, asks Haaland if she will be guided by science or be "prejudice against fossil fuels."

Haaland: "I have stated many times that if I am confirmed to the Interior Department, decisions will be guided by science."

11:00 a.m.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, asks Haaland if she will aid in repatriating sacred objects. Haaland responds, "It's heartbreaking. I've seen some of those pictures on the internet ... So absolutely that would be very important issue and I believe tribes would be grateful."

10:50 a.m.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, asks Haaland about collaboration and working together. Haaland says, "I guess I couldn't agree with you more that collaboration is absolutely important, and I was the highest rated freshmen for bipartisanship in 116th Congress."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska: "It is indeed very significant your nomination to this position as the first Native American woman. We respect that."

Murkowski asks Haaland about her approach to oil, gas and mineral resource development in Alaska. Haaland says she will follow the law, make the best decisions for Alaskans and will work with Murkowski in the future.

10:45 a.m.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, questions Haaland on endangered species, specifically about grizzly bears. He also asks about leasing moratoriums and Haaland's previous statements opposing new pipelines and fracking. He ends saying that he is concerned about Haaland's nomination.

10:40 a.m.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, asks Haaland questions about public land designations and adds that Utah's stakeholders deserve a say in the designation process.

10:35 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, asked Haaland about preventing Oak Flat from "being sacrificed." Apaches call the sacred Oak Flat, Chi’chil Bildagoteel

Haaland said Oak Flat is a U.S. Forest Service purview, "however, if I had the opportunity, I look forward to being briefed on it.” She said tribal nations must be heard.

The Forest Service is turning over Oak Flat to Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP.

Sanders also asks Haaland how she will combat the climate crisis. Haaland says she will create millions of clean energy jobs and inspire young people to find careers in those areas.

10:15 a.m.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, said she recognizes Haaland’s confirmation as this “proxy fight for future fossil fuels” but she is simply carrying out Biden’s agenda.

Rep. Deb Haaland begins her opening statement with a land acknowledgement paying respect to "the ancestral homelands of the Nacotchtank, Anacostan, and Piscataway people,” as well as those loved ones who got her to where she is.

I spent summers in Mesita, our small village on Laguna Pueblo, the location of my grandparents’ traditional home. It was there that I learned about our culture from my grandmother by watching her cook and by participating in traditional feast days and ceremonies,” she said in her statement.

“It was in the cornfields with my grandfather where I learned the importance of water and protecting our resources and where I gained a deep respect for the Earth.”

9:35 a.m.

The hearing has officially started. Senate Energy Committee Chairman Sen. Joe Manchin and ranking member Sen. John Barrasso give opening statements outlining the job responsibilities of the Interior secretary.

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing

DAY: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

TIME: 9:30 a.m. EST

WHERE: C-SPAN, Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources, Facebook

Matthew Daly

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department pledged Tuesday.

Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation's sprawling federal lands.

Biden's agenda, including the possible creation of a Civilian Climate Corps, “demonstrates that America’s public lands can and should be engines for clean energy production" and “has the potential to spur job creation," Haaland said at her confirmation hearing.

Haaland's remarks were intended to rebut criticism from some Republicans who have complained that her opposition to drilling on federal lands will cost thousands of jobs and harm economies throughout the West.

Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. The Laguna Pueblo member and two-term congresswoman often draws on her experience as a single mother and the teachings of her ancestors as a reminder that action the U.S. takes on climate change, the environment and sacred sites will affect generations to come.

Native Americans see Haaland’s nomination as the best chance to move from consultation on tribal issues to consent and to put more land into the hands of tribal nations either outright or through stewardship agreements. The Interior Department has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development.

“The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say that it is not about me,'' Haaland said. ”Rather, I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans — moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us.''

Under questioning from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Haaland said the U.S. will continue to rely on fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas, even as it moves toward Biden's goal of net zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

The transition to clean energy “is not going to happen overnight,” she said.

Manchin, who is publicly undecided on Haaland's nomination, appeared relieved, saying he supports “innovation, not elimination" of fossil fuels.

As the daughter of a Pueblo woman, Haaland says she learned early to value hard work. Her mother is a Navy veteran and worked for a quarter-century at the Bureau of Indian Education, an Interior Department agency. Her father was a Marine who served in Vietnam. He received the Silver Star and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“As a military family, we moved every few years when I was a kid, but no matter where we lived, my dad taught me and my siblings to appreciate nature, whether on a mountain trail or walking along the beach,'' Haaland said.

The future congresswoman spent summers with her grandparents in Mesita, a Laguna Pueblo village. “It was in the cornfields with my grandfather where I learned the importance of water and protecting our resources and where I gained a deep respect for the Earth,'' she said.

Haaland pledged to lead the Interior Department with honor and integrity and said she will be “a fierce advocate for our public lands.”

She promised to listen to and work with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and ensure that the Interior Department's decisions are based on science. She also vowed to “honor the sovereignty of tribal nations and recognize their part in America’s story.''

She said she fully understands the role the Interior Department must play in Biden's “build back better” plan for infrastructure and clean energy and said she will seek to protect natural resources for future generations “so that we can continue to work, live, hunt, fish, and pray among them.''

Haaland's nomination has stirred strong opposition from some Republicans who say her “radical ideas” don’t fit in with a rural way of life, particularly in the West. They cite her support for the Green New Deal and Biden’s recent moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands — which doesn’t apply to tribal lands — and her opposition to fracking and the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said Haaland will have to convince him she's willing to break from what he called her “radical views” as a lawmaker, including opposition to the oil industry and to the lifting of federal protections for grizzly bears.

“Her record speaks for itself. She’s a die-hard, far-left ideologue,” Daines said in an interview.

Some Native American advocates called the description of Haaland as “radical” a loaded reference to her tribal status.

“That kind of language is sort of a dog whistle for certain folks that see somebody who is an Indigenous woman potentially being in a position of power,” said Ta’jin Perez with the group Western Native Voice. “Folks to some degree are afraid of change.”

Daines called the notion of racial overtones in his remarks outrageous.

National civil rights groups have joined forces with tribal leaders and environmental groups in supporting Haaland. A joint statement by the NAACP, UnidosUS and Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum praised her nomination as “historic” and called Haaland “a proven civil rights/racial justice advocate.”

A letter signed by nearly 500 national and regional organizations representing Native Americans, environmental justice groups and outdoor businesses called Haaland “a proven leader and the right person to lead the charge against the existential threats of our time: tackling the climate, biodiversity, extinction and COVID-19 crises and racial justice inequities on our federal public lands and waters.”

Indian Country Today contributed to this report.