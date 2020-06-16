Indian Country Today
Dartmouth president: 'Offensive' weather vane coming down

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A copper weather vane that depicts "an offensive image" of a Native American will be removed from the top of the main library at Dartmouth College, President Philip Hanlon said Monday.

The 600-pound weather vane, designed in 1928, shows a Native American man wearing feathers and smoking a long pipe seated on the ground in front of the college's founder, Eleazar Wheelock. Historical records suggest a round shape behind Wheelock is a barrel of rum.

Students and alumni have been asking for the weather vane to be replaced, calling it racist and demeaning. On Friday, a Native American student group issued a statement saying the weather vane "flaunts a racist depiction in the face of all the meaningful and beautiful progress that has been made."

Hanlon said Monday the images do not reflect Dartmouth's values. A working group will make recommendations for a replacement.

