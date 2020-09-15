Indian Country Today
Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign

A GOP rally held Monday afternoon in Belgrade, Montana included Vice President Mike Pence and Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid, Jr., among others. (Photo from Mike Pence, Twitter)

Election 2020

Chairman Alvin Not Afraid, Jr. spoke at a GOP event held Monday

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid, Jr. was met with praise and applause while speaking at a GOP rally held Monday afternoon in Montana. In attendance was Vice President Mike Pence, who headlined the event.

“Today I stand before you to endorse, as well as support, President Trump, Vice President Pence,” Not Afraid, Jr. said before also endorsing other Republican candidates in Montana.

Those endorsements included U.S. Senator Steven Daines who faces a November challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock; current Montana U.S. House Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for governor; and state auditor Matt Rosendale, a candidate for the U.S. House.

Not Afraid, Jr. began his roughly four-minute remarks with an honor song sang by two others who joined him on stage. The trio also offered Pence a buffalo robe.

“I’ll tell you, on the President’s behalf, we couldn’t be more grateful to receive the endorsement today of the Crow Tribe of Montana for four more years in the White House,” Pence said in his opening remarks. “Thank you to the Crow Nation for that honor.”

(Click here to view full video remarks)

Candidates including Daines took to Twitter to share photos and reactions from the event.

“An absolute honor to be endorsed by the Crow Tribe and to stand with @VP as he and @realDonaldTrump receive the Crow’s endorsement as well,” Daines wrote.

“The Crow, since the early 1800s have always been an ally to the government,” Not Afraid, Jr. said. “From the Battle of Little Bighorn, World War II, Vietnam, and I, myself in the Marine Corp just after Desert Storm.”

He added the Trump administration has helped the Crow Tribe in amending the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance which allowed them to permit their own mineral resources.

The chairman also said he’s worked with the other candidates in various capacities including through Congressional hearings he’s testified at.

Not Afraid, Jr. could not be reached for comment. He finished his remarks giving a final round of endorsements.

“I thank you all for this opportunity. Go Trump. Go Pence,” Not Afraid, Jr. ended saying. “Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte.”

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today.

