Crow citizen killed at convenience store

The Associated Press

The tribe's newly formed police department secured the scene, and federal agencies will investigate the death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Crow Tribe of Indians reported a weekend homicide in Crow Agency.  

The incident involved two tribal citizens and happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store, the tribe said in a news release. The names of those involved were not released.

The tribe's newly formed police department responded and secured the scene, but federal agencies will investigate the death. The FBI has jurisdiction over major crimes on Indian reservations.

Officials did not release any information on what led to the homicide, The Billings Gazette reported.

Tribal Chairman A.J. Not Afraid had announced on Friday that the new Crow Tribe Police Department would be in full operation starting Saturday.

Not Afraid said the tribe was ending its police protection agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs because tribal residents "deserved better."

The Crow Tribe "no longer seeks to lead the nation in missing and murdered indigenous people, and the Crow Tribe will no longer allow drug and human trafficking cases to go unprosecuted and uninvestigated," Not Afraid said.

AP Logo little
News

