Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Crabber survives drifting in boat that ran out of fuel

The Associated Press

The Swinomish man spent several days stranded offshore, followed by six days detained in Canada

MT. VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A citizen of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reported missing in mid-August is back home after spending several days stranded in a boat that ran out of fuel followed by six days detained in Canada.  

Michael Smith Jr. set out Aug. 17 intending to prepare for crab fishing the next day around Blaine. He was last seen on the boat, an 18-foot skiff, south of Lummi Island about 4 p.m. that day.

Shortly after that the boat ran out of fuel and Smith drifted into Boundary Bay, a low-traffic body of water near the international border, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

"(Smith) was unable to hail any assistance," Swinomish Police Department Lt. Earl Cowan said in a statement.

Smith spent three nights drifting with no food or water, Cowan said.

On Aug. 20, Smith reached land and climbed over a dike in the city of Delta, according to the Swinomish Police Department.

"He got ahold of family and the family advised us that he was OK," Cowan said.

Smith was then detained by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Area tribal police departments, people from multiple tribes, and the U.S. Coast Guard had searched Washington waters for him.

"Our entire extended Tribal Family was doing all they could to bring Michael (Smith) back to his loved ones," Cowan said.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oglala Sioux leader suspended following improper contact allegation

President Julian Bear Runner faces an impeachment hearing this month

The Associated Press

Man sought in New Mexico sex assault

Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the FBI

Indian Country Today

Hot, dry and thirsty West

August is the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix

The Associated Press

Will vote-by-mail leave out Native Americans?

Experts predict massive turnout this year but say systemic problems could hamper voting from tribal communities #NativeVote20

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

News we're talking about on Sept. 1, 2020 includes: Oklahoma governor asks EPA to strip tribes of environmental authority; Academic coaching program launches; No food; plenty of polar bears for Nunavut hunter

Indian Country Today

Thanks to our generous spirits

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant

Oneida, Ojibwe performance artist joins peace project

Ty Defoe's piece for the worldwide campaign demonstrates connectedness through the ‘great circle of life’

Sandra Hale Schulman

Who's a hero in the Trump era? Possibly Wilma Mankiller, Will Rogers, Jim Thorpe, Sacagawea

Administration is leaving open the possibility of a statue of Donald Trump himself in the Trump-created statue park after receiving what it said were 'multiple nominations'

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Here is the news we're talking about on August 31, 2020: Incarcerated Natives people ‘slipped through the cracks’ after McGirt, FBI issues Navajo language poster, Red Cliff Band citizen writes cookbook and more

Indian Country Today

Students shape Wind River virtual tour

A tech company tapped local high schoolers to research sites and tell their tribes' stories for a self-guided tour of the reservation

Kalle Benallie