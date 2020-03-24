COVID-19: Reporters Roundtable
Indian Country Today
The news around COVID-19 is ever-changing and it happens quickly.
Indian Country Today has been reporting on it for the last month.
This is a roundtable with Indian Country Today's Executive Producer Patty Talahongva and Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye joined by reporter Pauly Denetclaw of The Navajo Times.
See our Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus for all the stories and COVID-19 Tracker for the world, in the United States, and the number of cases in Indian Country.
You can also find The Navajo Times stories about the coronavirus on their website.