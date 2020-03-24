Indian Country Today
COVID-19 LIVE: Reporters Roundtable

Indian Country Today

What we know about COVID-19 in Indian Country; livestream starts at 12 p.m. Eastern Time

The news around COVID-19 is ever-changing and it happens quickly. 

Indian Country Today has been reporting on it for the last month. 

This is a roundtable with Indian Country Today's Executive Producer Patty Talahongva and Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye joined by reporter Pauly Denetclaw of The Navajo Times. 

See our Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus for all the stories and COVID-19 Tracker for the world, in the United States, and the number of cases in Indian Country. 

You can also find The Navajo Times stories about the coronavirus on their website. 

Alaska, Hawaii order mandatory quarantines

'Generations and generations ... have had to deal with these pandemics and these viruses, and they've also had to get up in the morning and feed themselves, and make things run for society'

Joaqlin Estus

Shake hands? A hug? People don’t seem ready to change

Surgeon General: ‘America … It’s going to get bad’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Dancing for the people (virtually)

Zibaaska’iganagooday is the exploding sound in the Ojibwe language and it has a long history of healing

Mary Annette Pember

Ammo & fuel for hunters to feed others

'We're just going to get in front of the things that may come up’

Joaqlin Estus

Beyond a statistic: When the virus hits home

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan: Someone feeling well could still be carrying the virus … “then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public' * Updated Monday 03/23 11:32 EDT

Mark Trahant

Five days tells the coronavirus story: Caseload jumps from two to 26

Researchers estimate that the undetected cases are “11 times more than has been officially reported"

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 21, 2020

Nine out of the ten top stories accessed by our readers from the past week were related to COVID-19

Vincent Schilling

Spike reported in Navajo Nation cases

Corrected: Number of positive coronavirus cases jumps from 3 to 14

Dalton Walker

A week of hell (or business as usual?)

People are not taking COVID-19 serious, said Dean Seneca. Unfortunate if it takes mass casualties to ‘open people's eyes’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Katie Oyan named as the first managing editor of Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today team continues expansion, new URL and DC Bureau moves

Kolby KickingWoman

