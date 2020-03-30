COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: Reporters Roundtable

What we know about COVID-19 in Indigenous communities; livestream starts at 12 p.m. Eastern Time

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been disrupting society and Indigenous communities.

Indian Country Today has been reporting on it for the last month. The Seattle Times has been on top of it since COVID-19 started in Seattle in the United States. The novel coronavirus has also been affecting First Nations in Canada.

This is a roundtable with Indian Country Today's Executive Producer Patty Talahongva and Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye joined by The Seattle Times Investigative Reporter Mary Hudetz and Melissa Ridgen, host and producer of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN).

See our Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus for all the stories and COVID-19 Tracker for the world, in the United States, and the number of cases in Indian Country. The tracker is updated daily.