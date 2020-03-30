Indian Country Today
COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: Reporters Roundtable

Indian Country Today

What we know about COVID-19 in Indigenous communities; livestream starts at 12 p.m. Eastern Time

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been disrupting society and Indigenous communities.

Indian Country Today has been reporting on it for the last month. The Seattle Times has been on top of it since COVID-19 started in Seattle in the United States. The novel coronavirus has also been affecting First Nations in Canada. 

This is a roundtable with Indian Country Today's Executive Producer Patty Talahongva and Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye joined by The Seattle Times Investigative Reporter Mary Hudetz and Melissa Ridgen, host and producer of the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN). 

See our Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus for all the stories and COVID-19 Tracker for the world, in the United States, and the number of cases in Indian Country. The tracker is updated daily. 

Comments (1)
RER
RER

Hello, the live stream stopped. Technical problems?

Oklahoma's 'unsuccessful attempt to divide the tribes'

Governor uses COVID-19 crisis as a call for unity (and to control tribal gaming)

The Associated Press

Billion dollar plus for Indian health (is a start) for coronavirus response

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

The Associated Press

Me.wuk Otiko

Youth and Elders test positive for COVID-19 amid calls for donations

Meskwaki Nation among others in Indian Country with confirmed cases

Indian Country Today

Mashpee Wampanoag face double crisis: COVID-19 and feds

‘I am calling to all of Indian Country, to all tribes: we must unite and stand together … we must fight this fight together’

Aliyah Chavez

Help is on the way? Depends on the type of small business

‘Three weeks ago we were doing great! And now we’re done.’

Patty Talahongva

Interior takes reservation away from Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe

Update: Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., says the decision was ‘one of the most cruel and nonsensical acts I have seen since coming to Congress. The Secretary should be ashamed.’

Dalton Walker

Indian Country’s daily coronavirus update: 103,321 cases now in the U.S.

The Indian health system has reported 117 COVID-19 Cases, including seven deaths

Dalton Walker

Navajo Nation reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths confirmed

This new report is an increase of 21 cases since Thursday

Vincent Schilling

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 28, 2020

What Indian Country readers read most

Vincent Schilling

Federal relief aid coming as death toll rises in Indian Country

First Alaska Native death due to COVID-19 reported Friday; another from White Mountain Apache

Indian Country Today

WSullivan