Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Court to hear appeal in Navajo mail-in ballot case

Arizona mail-in ballot for general election, Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Dalton Walker, Indian Country Today)

Dalton Walker

Arguments before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are set for Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking more time to have reservation votes counted

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

A request for extra time to have mail-in ballots from the Navajo Nation count this November continues this week in the form of an appeal hearing.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to hear arguments Tuesday, three weeks before Election Day, in a case involving six Navajo citizens in Arizona who want mail-in ballots from residents on the vast reservation to be counted past Nov. 3.

In September, U.S. District Judge Murray Snow ruled against giving Arizona officials an extra 10 days after Election Day to count mail-in ballots from those living on the Navajo Nation whose ballots are postmarked by the close of voting on election night. Attorney Chris McClure filed an appeal shortly after.

(Related: Navajo citizens challenge mail-in ballot ruling)

The lawsuit, filed in August, argues Arizona’s requirement that ballots be turned in to authorities by 7 p.m. on election night would disenfranchise tribal citizens because mail service on the reservation is slower and less accessible than other parts of the state.

Arizona doesn’t allow mail-in ballots to be counted if they’re not received on Election Day. Some states like Nevada, Ohio and Virginia accept postmarked ballots that arrive after the election.

OJ Semans, co-executive director of the Native voting rights group Four Directions, assisted the six Navajo Nation citizens in filing the lawsuit.

“Navajo Nation voters do not receive their full measure of opportunity in voting,” he said in an Oct. 5 statement.

The League of Women Voters of Arizona filed a brief of support of the plaintiffs and a request to present arguments in Tuesday’s hearing.

“We are humbled that the League Of Women Voters of Arizona have stepped forward to support these brave members of the Navajo Nation in the pursuit of equality at the ballot box,” Semans said in an email to Indian Country Today.

The appeal hearing comes after a separate court-ordered extension pushed back Arizona’s voter registration deadline from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23. The new registration deadline falls on the same deadline day to request a ballot-by-mail in Arizona.

To listen to Tuesday’s court hearing, click here.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Updated: The campaign’s plan for tribal nations, released Thursday, outlines goals to uphold federal trust responsibilities #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

snk

New missing, murdered laws hailed as ‘huge victory’

President Trump signed Savanna's Act and Not Invisible Act over the weekend

Joaqlin Estus

by

Ninak Foka

Amy Coney Barrett and the fate of Native adoption law

Corrected: Some Indian Child Welfare Act supporters are raising questions about President Trump's high court pick

Mary Annette Pember

by

Dbraende

8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

On the second Monday of October each year, Native Americans cringe at the thought of honoring a man who committed atrocities against Indigenous People

Vincent Schilling

New Mexico, Arizona activists take action on Indigenous Peoples Day

'We are here to remind the world that this is, was and always will be Indigenous O'odham land'

The Associated Press

No new deaths, but Navajo president calls resurgence of cases 'very troubling'

Jonathan Nez says a recent spike in coronavirus cases 'could very well lead to widespread infections as we saw back in April and May'

The Associated Press

The case for Dinétah

Statehood will not fix the problems facing the Navajo Nation but it would do two things: Add a voice in Congress and get more money from Washington

Election 2020

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day! Stories we're following on Oct. 12, 2020: How and where to celebrate; Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett; potential major changes for Indigenous TV network; Oglala primaries; and more

Indian Country Today

Training center for officers ready to open

Officers can now stay closer to home

The Associated Press

Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite virus

Monday is day one of the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court nominee

The Associated Press