Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Court rules against Apaches in bid to halt proposed mine

This 2015 photo shows in the distance, part of the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project in Superior, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Oak Flat is set to be transferred to Resolution Copper by March 16

Felicia Fonseca
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A federal judge has rejected a request from a group of Apaches to keep the U.S. Forest Service from transferring a parcel of land to a copper mining company.

Apache Stronghold made the request as part of a lawsuit it filed against the Forest Service earlier this year. It’s the latest attempt to preserve the land in eastern Arizona that Apaches consider sacred because of the spiritual properties there at least temporarily while the court hears arguments on the merits of the case.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan said Friday that because the group is not a federally recognized tribe with a government-to government relationship with the United States, it lacks standing in arguing that the land belongs to Apaches under an 1852 treaty with the U.S.

Even read liberally, Logan said “the court cannot infer an enforceable trust duty as to any individual Indians.”

For a favorable ruling, Apache Stronghold had to prove that the land transfer would cause imminent and irreparable harm and that it was likely to prevail on its claims, which include violations of religious freedom.

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys representing the Forest Service had argued Apache Stronghold didn’t do that, and Logan agreed.

An attorney for Apache Stronghold said Friday afternoon that he was reviewing the decision. The Tonto National Forest Service has said it does not comment on litigation.

(Previous: Oak Flat testimony: ‘You cannot mitigate our religion’)

The land known as Oak Flat is set to be transferred to Resolution Copper by March 16, 60 days after the Forest Service published an environmental impact statement as mandated by Congress. The land transfer was included as a last-minute provision in must-pass defense bill in 2014 after it failed for years as stand-alone legislation.

File photo: Wendsler Nosie, Sr. speaks with Apache activists in a rally to save Oak Flat, land near Superior, Ariz., sacred to Western Apache tribes, in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 22, 2015. The land sits on top of a large copper deposit and Resolution Copper Mine enlisted the help of Sen. John McCain. McCain, R-Arz., who attached a provision into a defense bill in December 2014 that transferred 2,400 acres of federal land to them in exchange for 5,300 acres of land owned by the company. McCain heralded the bill as a compromise that protects 800 acres of sacred land along Apache Leap, allows access to Oak Flats campgrounds and requires the mine to undergo an Environmental Impact Statement before it receives the land. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
Wendsler Nosie Sr. speaks with Apache activists in a 2015 rally to save Oak Flat in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

Apaches call the mountainous area Chi’chil Bildagoteel. The land near Superior has ancient oak groves, traditional plants and living beings that tribal members say are essential to their religion and culture. Those things exist elsewhere, but Apache Stronghold said they have unique power within Oak Flat.

Logan acknowledged the mine would make Oak Flat inaccessible as a place of worship and “close off a portal to the Creator forever and will completely devastate the Western Apaches’ spiritual lifeblood.”

But he said the group didn’t meet the standard for proving violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act: being deprived of a government benefit or coerced into violating religious beliefs.

“It isn’t something the government gave to the Western Apaches, like unemployment benefits, and then took away because of their religion” Logan wrote in his ruling. “Similarly, building a mine on the land isn’t a civil or criminal ‘sanction’ under the RFRA.”

(Previous: Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona mine)

Attorneys for the Forest Service said the land legally belongs to the United States and that transferring its own property isn’t a substantial burden to the Apache group’s ability to practice its religion.

Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto, has said it would not deny Apaches access to Oak Flat after it receives the land and for as long as it’s safe. But, eventually, the mine would swallow the site.

Resolution Copper has said the mine could have a $61 billion impact over the project’s expected 60 years and employ up to 1,500 people. It would be one of the largest copper mines in the U.S.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minnesota city council gains second Indigenous voice

Ojibwe man defeats longtime politician in special election

Dalton Walker

by

G.Mularie

Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against ties

Rawiri Waititi, the co-leader of Maori Party, sparred over the dress code with Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard this week

The Associated Press

Judge blocks sale of National Archives in Seattle

A Jan. 4 lawsuit filed by the state attorney general and tribes could take some time

The Associated Press

Fear of vaccine grows among Brazil's Indigenous

Most jungle communities have only basic medical facilities unable to treat those with COVID-19, making vaccination all the more pressing in order to curb surging cases

The Associated Press

Haudenosaunee Nationals got game, too

A women’s lacrosse team of the Haudenosaunee get set to compete on the world stage

Dalton Walker

Interior sets tribal consultation dates

The federal agency is following through on Biden's tribal consultation executive order

Aliyah Chavez

Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say

The former president's defense will take the Senate floor on Friday

The Associated Press

Revitalizing Indigenous oral history

$1.6 million in grants to help digitize recordings for public access

The Associated Press

USDA tribal director shares priorities

‘How can we empower our rural tribal economies?’

Indian Country Today

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs under new leadership

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii as chairman will lead the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs with vice chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Aliyah Chavez