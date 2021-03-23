Court finds for Alaska Native corporation in land dispute

Court finds for Alaska Native corporation in land dispute

The recent opinion upheld lower court rulings
Author:
Publish date:

The Klutina River, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of Fish and Game website)

The recent opinion upheld lower court rulings

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that permits from an Alaska Native corporation are required for members of the public to do anything but drive the Klutina Lake Road that provides access to fishing and hunting areas near Copper Center.

The recent opinion upheld lower court rulings granting the state right of way along the 25-mile road but limiting the right of way to road travel only, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Under the ruling, members of the public will need permits from Ahtna Inc. for activities such as parking, camping or launching boats from the roadside.

The legal dispute dates to 2008, when the Glennallen-based regional Alaska Native corporation sued to remove state authority over the road after the state, the prior year, cleared an area of land along the road and removed an Ahtna fee station, the opinion states.

The state took the position that a federal mining law from the 1800s allowed for a 100-foot public easement that provided free pullouts, camping and some river access for people who were not Ahtna shareholders. Ahtna cited another federal provision as providing a 60-foot  easement and barring any non-emergency stops without paying a corporation access fee, which starts at $15 a day.

A 2019 settlement granted a 100-foot right of way along the length of the road, which runs from the Richardson Highway to Klutina Lake and crosses Ahtna lands. But no agreement was made on allowable public activities. State officials urged the public to follow the permitting process pending a decision by the Alaska Supreme Court.

The court, in a March 12 decision, said state attorneys misinterpreted case law in arguing the mining law allowed travel including boat launches, camping and day use.

The state is deciding whether to seek reconsideration of parts of the decision, an Alaska Department of Law spokesperson told the news outlet.

Ahtna officials in a statement said the decision was a welcome end to lengthy litigation but expressed disappointment the court rejected their defense that “aboriginal title” granted before the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act precluded the right of way.

“The Ahtna Athabascan people have used and occupied the land for thousands of years,” the statement said.

AP Logo little

The Klutina River, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of Fish and Game website)
News

Court finds for Alaska Native corporation in land dispute

Dr. Bruce Davidson
Opinion

Full speed ahead with Johnson & Johnson vaccine for American Indians and Alaska Natives

"Ahéhee' (thank you) for getting the COVID vaccine" sign at a COVID-19 vaccine community event on March 17, 2021 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today)
Coronavirus

Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases surpasses 30,000

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks during a ceremonial swearing in for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, third from right, with daughter Somáh Haaland, second from right, in the Vice President's ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
News

The Weekly: Special Deb Haaland Edition

OVCDC
Classifieds

OVCDC Request for Proposals 20-21-52-Finance & HRMS-MIS/ERP Solutions

Trent Shores thumbnail
Newscasts

Trent Shores is mission motivated

Kiowa Pulitzer recipient N. Scott Momaday
Lifestyle

A conversation with Kiowa Pulitzer recipient N. Scott Momaday

Pictured: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center staff at its COVID-19 Drive Through Vaccination & Food Distribution event March 20th.
Press Pool

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center proud to partner with state agencies and community organizations for urban Native vaccination clinic, food and PPE distribution

Pictured: A nurse administers a vaccine.
Press Pool

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi partners with organizations for mass vaccination of Native Americans and other Native groups in Indiana