Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Corps: Pebble Mine would have adverse impacts on Alaska salmon site

A broad coalition of Native and non-Native organizations oppose the Pebble Project. Shown here from left, Bristol Bay Reserve Association Board member Mike LaRussa, Bristol Bay Native Association President/CEO Ralph Andersen, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association Executive Director Andy Wink, United Tribes of Bristol Bay Deputy Director Lindsay Layland, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Norm Van Vactor, and Robin Samuelson of Bristol Bay Native Corporation, make statements at the Federal Courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019. Critics of the Pebble Mine planned near headwaters of a major Alaska salmon fishery are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying EPA improperly withdrew proposed restrictions on development in that region. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

The Associated Press

Critics don’t see this as an absolute death knell for the mine, though a Natural Resource Defense Council leader described it as a 'nail in the coffin'

By Mark Thiessen
Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A proposed gold and copper mine at the headwaters of the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery in Alaska would cause “unavoidable adverse impacts,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a letter to the developer released Monday.

The corps is giving Pebble Limited Partnership 90 days to come up with a mitigation plan for thousands of acres and nearly 200 miles of streams to secure a key federal permit to proceed. Once filed, the corps said it will decide if the plan for Pebble Mine is sufficient, David Hobbie, the corps’ regional regulatory division chief said in a letter to James Fueg, vice president for permitting at the partnership.

It’s a seemingly stunning reversal for the corps, which just last month said in an environmental review that the proposed mine under normal operations “would not be expected to have a measurable effect on fish numbers and result in long-term changes to the health of the commercial fisheries in Bristol Bay.”

(Related article: Pebble Mine in Alaska: Key events)

Since then, some high profile Republicans, including the president’s eldest son, have urged President Donald Trump to intervene to block the mine. The Trump administration’s rejection of the project is expected to come after Trump faced pressure to stop it from GOP mega-donor Andy Sabin, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris and Donald Trump Jr., Politico reported on Saturday.

“As a sportsman who has spent plenty of time in the area I agree 100 percent. The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with,” Donald Trump Jr. has tweeted.

The company said the letter is a normal part of the process, and it is working on a mitigation plan.

“A clear reading of the letter shows it is entirely unrelated to recent tweets about Pebble and one-sided news shows,” Pebble CEO Tom Collier said in a statement. “The White House had nothing to do with the letter nor is it the show-stopper described by several in the news media over the weekend.”

Collier said nothing in the letter came as a surprise, and the company was informed six weeks ago about how the corps was leaning toward mitigation plans.

“We began at that time focusing on a preliminary plan. We built two temporary camps in the watershed housing a total of about 25 people,” Collier said. “A number of teams from those camps have been mapping the wetlands in the region for about four weeks now.”

(Related article: Debating the science: A massive mine or the world's richest salmon fishery)

Under a section of the Clean Water Act, the corps found “factual determinations that discharges at the mine site would cause unavoidable adverse impacts to aquatic resources and, preliminarily, that those adverse impacts would result in significant degradation to those aquatic resources,” the letter to Fueg says.

Accordingly, the corps is asking for compensatory mitigation of 2,825 acres of wetlands, 132.5 acres of open waters and 129.5 miles of streams within the Koktuli River watershed for direct and indirect impacts.

Pebble Project. (Graphic via July 2020 Pebble Project EIS)
Pebble Project. (Graphic via July 2020 Pebble Project EIS)

The corps also determined mitigation is required for unavoidable impacts to aquatic resources from discharges along with the transportation corridor and the port site. That amount to 460 acres of wetlands, 231 acres of open water and 55 miles of streams.

“The corps lays it out. Thousands of acres of wetlands would be destroyed, 191 miles of streams would be harmed by this project, and the company has done nothing to mitigate that actual harm,” said Joel Reynolds, western director of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The company’s current mitigation plan includes making sewage treatment upgrades, adding culverts and picking up debris along the beach, he said.

“None of that has anything to do with the devastation that this project would cause to the wetlands, to the water and to the world’s greatest wild salmon fishery,” Reynolds said.

(Related article: ‘Pebble Mine will impact subsistence’)

Messages to the corps were not immediately returned over the weekend or on Monday.

Critics don’t see this as an absolute death knell for the mine, though Reynolds described it as a “nail in the coffin.”

“We are waiting for and advocating for a denial of the permit. That’s what’s going to matter at the end of the day,” said Jim Murphy, legal advocacy director at the National Wildlife Federation.

“They’ve asked for additional mitigation which I think will be very difficult, I would say impossible for the mine to come up with,” Murphy said “But I also feel that there was no way, even without these requirements, that the mine could operate in compliance with the Clean Water Act.”

Workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamna, Alaska, in 2007. The battle over a copper and gold mine near one of the world's premiere salmon fisheries is headed to the ballot in a vote next week that has turned a normally sleepy local election into a national environmental debate. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)
In this 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamna, Alaska. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

If it does get the permit from the corps, the project would still face a state permitting process, along with political, economic and, likely, legal challenges. The Pebble partnership is owned by Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., which has been looking for a partner for the venture for years.

The mine, long a source of controversy and litigation, was seen by many as getting a second wind under the Trump administration.

Under President Obama, the U.S. Environmental Protection had proposed restricting development in southwest Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. But the agency never finalized the restrictions and, under the Trump administration, allowed the Pebble partnership to go through permitting.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An opportunity to redefine education

On the newscast for Monday August 24th, 2020 is Diné College President Charles M. Roessel and national correspondent Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

Cherokee candidate seeks to unseat Oklahoma incumbent

Former state Rep. Shane Jett faces Ron Sharp on Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff for state Senate. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Alaska tribal groups oppose state’s lawsuit over hunting

'I think our state should have better things to do right now than sue its own people and communities during a time of the pandemic'

The Associated Press

Casino closures cost Oklahoma nearly $30M in fees

A state agency reported payments totaling nearly $123 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, down from a record high of about $150 million the year before

The Associated Press

Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors amid COVID-19 rise

'We decided immediate and major steps are needed to protect the health and safety of our families and neighbors'

The Associated Press

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

'This is the most important election in the history of our country'

The Associated Press

Death penalty: 'Eye for an eye' or precedent that gives the US government the final say

Big picture is complicated because tribes are supposed to weigh in on a death penalty decision; nearly all have opted out from the process

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Native colleges take mixed approach to fall semester

Some schools are sticking to online-only instruction, while others will employ a blend of virtual and on-campus classes

Eddie Chuculate

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 9

Shannon Shaw Duty

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we're talking about: Black Hills treaty defenders, Oklahoma and North Carolina casinos, Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s voting site and more

Indian Country Today