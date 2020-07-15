Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Connecticut casinos report strong revenues after reopening

A hand sanitizer station and a sign asking guests to follow proper social distancing and sanitation measures are seen near the cashier station on the casino floor at the Mohegan Sun on May 21 in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The Associated Press

'All things considered, it was a solid month'

Susan Haigh
Associated Press

Connecticut's two tribal casinos on Wednesday reported strong slot revenues for June, the first month they've been partly open since closing for nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

It's unclear, however, whether it will be the start of a trend considering competitors to Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun have begun to reopen and cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in other parts of the country.

"All things considered, it was a solid month," said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, which owns and operates Foxwoods. However, he said, "we've cautioned ourselves internally that what happened in June, don't expect that for July because the demand is probably going to stay the same, and now you have more capacity with Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania opening up. And at some point, New York is going to open up."

Foxwoods reported generating $33.6 million in slot machine revenue for June 2020, a figure that was down 4.9% compared to $35.3 million in June of 2019 where the facility was completely open. As part of a revenue-sharing agreement, the state received $8.4 million. In June of 2019, the state received $9 million.

Foxwoods also announced that 2,000 of its roughly 5,000 furloughed workers have returned to work.

Mohegan Sun, meanwhile, reported generating $45.5 million in slot machine revenue for June, with $11.3 million of that going to the state of Connecticut. About 3,000 of roughly 5,000 workers have returned to work.

Both casinos, located about 7 miles apart in southeastern Connecticut on sovereign tribal land, opened on June 1 despite opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont, who had the state's Department of Transportation erect electronic signs near the entrances on state highways, warning visitors of the potential dangers of COVID-19 in large group settings. Neither casino has yet to report any infections.

Lamont, a Democrat, recently announced the state was holding off on its third phase of reopening, which included larger indoor events and possibly bars, because of the large number of coronavirus cases in other parts of the U.S.

Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun's president and general manager, credited the wide-ranging steps that have been taken to keep both patrons and staff safe, from installing acrylic dividers between table game patrons and dealers to requiring that everyone wear masks, for attracting patrons to the casino, as well as the fact New London County has one of the state's lowest infection rates.

"Just because you're open, if people don't feel safe, they're not going to come," he said. "What we've seen from our customer base is safety has now become the most important thing," compared to things like entertainment options and amenities.

"People want to make sure that they are going to a clean environment," he said.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when both sprawling resorts will fully reopen to visitors. For example, buses with out-of-state gamblers are still not being welcomed at either facility, various sit-down restaurants, buffets, nightclubs and poker rooms remain shuttered and hotel capacity is limited. Mohegan Sun has yet to reopen its 10,000-seat arena and Foxwoods hasn't restarted bingo games.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 47,600 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, an increase of 106 since Tuesday. There have been 4,380 COVID-associated deaths, which marks an increase of eight since Tuesday. Hospitalizations climbed by one patient, for a total of 67. The latest figures can include data that is several days old.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Affiliated Tribes sue over minerals ruling

Lawsuit says the Interior Department is trying to illegally take part of the Fort Berthold reservation ceded to the tribe before statehood

The Associated Press

Returning an Olympic win to Jim Thorpe

New petition seeks to have International Olympic Committee correct record books

Kolby KickingWoman

Federal courts to try man for woman's murder in the Cherokee Nation

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores: 'In this case and others that may now fall under federal jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney's Office will uphold its trust responsibility in the public safety arena'

The Associated Press

Indian Country Headlines for Wednesday

Corrected: A look at the headlines around Indian Country on July 15, 2020

Indian Country Today

Want to win? Consider 3 Native women for vice president

Analysis: Do the math and then look to Indian Country to deliver the electoral votes

Mark Trahant

by

Year of the Cat

Washington, take note: Mascot choices abound

As NFL franchise seeks new name, existing sports teams show it’s possible to embrace even the quirkiest characters

Aliyah Chavez

Appeals court temporarily halts Dakota Access shutdown

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit says its decision to grant a stay 'should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits' of the case

The Associated Press

‘A lot of questions’ in potential Remington Arms sale to Navajo Nation

A sale to a tribal nation seemed like a perfect fit — until a risk assessment reported otherwise

Mary Annette Pember

California ski resort eyes name change

'That word is an epithet and a slur. It's been a slur for a very long time'

The Associated Press

Nakotah LaRance: 'Fearless' performer, caring coach

‘His biggest love was giving back to the Native American youth’

Joaqlin Estus

by

lindzznth