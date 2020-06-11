Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Columbus takes another dive: Protesters topple Minnesota statute

Activists bring down the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press

Demonstrators say they tried many times to remove the statue through the political process, but without success

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Protesters in Minnesota on Wednesday pulled down a statute of Christopher Columbus outside the state Capitol amid continuing anger over the death of George Floyd. 

The protesters threw a rope around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon and pulled it off its stone pedestal.

The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe tribal citizens, said they consider Columbus a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success.  

(Screenshot from KSTP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul)
(Screenshot from KSTP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul)

They also demanded justice for Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck and held it there even after he stopped struggling. 

State Patrol troopers in helmets, who provide security in the Capitol complex, stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterward with Native American singing and drumming.

The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statute so it could be taken away.

The protest followed a similar incident Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia, where protesters pulled down a Columbus statue in a city park, set it on fire and rolled it into a nearby lake.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freeing Sk’aliCh’elh-tanaut

Tribe, advocates aim to free oldest known captive orca

Joaqlin Estus

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races

'The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry'

The Associated Press

Things to know: June 10

A look at headlines from around Indian Country

Indian Country Today

GOP lawmakers push bill to keep Trump, RNC in North Carolina

'If they choose to gather in close proximity without any protection, they have the option to do that under their own personal responsibility'

The Associated Press

by

Chotabheem

Columbus is torn down, set on fire, tossed in the lake

A sign read: 'Columbus represents genocide'

The Associated Press

Evidence? Police narratives don't always match the story that is told

Police departments deny lying but acknowledge sometimes making mistakes when releasing information in fast-moving, complicated situation

The Associated Press

'He is going to change the world': Funeral held for Floyd

Hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, the black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice

The Associated Press

North Dakota primary: 3 Native women ‘using their voices to bring change’

Legislative candidates Thomasina Mandan, Tracey Wilkie and Lisa Finley-DeVille, all Democrats, will advance to the general election

Aliyah Chavez

Long lines, voting delays bring chaos to Georgia primaries

Voters in some Georgia precincts are waiting as long as five hours to cast ballots amid reports of voting machine malfunctions and high turnout

The Associated Press

Mashpee Wampanoag ruling a 'win for all of Indian Country'

Supporters cheer Massachusetts tribe's victory in lawsuit against U.S. Interior Department over its reservation status

Kolby KickingWoman

by

CarolineWebb