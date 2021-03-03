Clash at historic Minnesota pipeline spill leads to charges

Mary Annette Pember

Indian Country Today

LaPRAIRIE, Minnesota – More than 150 water protectors marched to observe the 30th anniversary of the largest inland oil spill in the United States, blocking one highway and clashing with teams of law enforcement officers.

At least two people were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and officers indicated they would write citations to others protesting at the site of the Line 3 spill at LaPrairie, a small town in Itasca County near Grand Rapids in northern Minnesota.

The group had gathered to mark the anniversary of the March 3, 1991 spill, which dumped 1.7 million gallons of oil onto the Prairie River, according to activist Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth, in a March 3 article she wrote for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

The Prairie River feeds into the Mississippi River, but a thick layer of ice apparently prevented the oil from moving into the larger river.

“Thankfully, this was back in the days when our territories were still frozen and snow-covered in March, before climate change had fully sunk its teeth,” LaDuke wrote in the article.

The water protectors gathered at Wayside Park and blocked a portion of U.S. Highway 2, locking arms across one of the main roadways leading into Grand Rapids.

Water protectors locked arms and blocked a portion of U.S. Highway 2. They marched to observe the 30th anniversary of the 1991 spill into the Prairie River on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today)

Carrie Chesnik of Oneida Nation holds a "Protect Water" sign as part of the march to observe the 30th anniversary of the 1991 spill into the Prairie River and was charged with public nuisance and obstructing a roadway on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today)

Water protectors marched to observe the 30th anniversary of the 1991 spill into the Prairie River on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today)

LaDuke apparently did not attend the LaPrairie march, but her close associate, Lorna Hanes, was among those charged with creating a public nuisance. Another organizer living at Honor the Earth’s Camp Migizi, Shanai Matteson, was also among those cited with creating a public nuisance.

Minnesota State Police officer T. Ehdinger said everyone involved would be charged with blocking the roadway or creating a public nuisance but he did not release the names of those taken into custody.

Officers stopped traffic for approximately two hours to write and give citations to water protectors. The water protectors marched to observe the 30th anniversary of the 1991 spill into the Prairie River on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today)

Officers stopped traffic for approximately two hours to write and give citations to water protectors. (Video by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today)

Line 3 is part of the Enbridge’s Mainline pipeline system, the largest pipeline in North America that sprawls across Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.

The Canadian company is now working on a $2.6 billion project to replace Line 3 to carry tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota and into Superior, Wisconsin. It is the largest project in Enbridge history and has drawn repeated protests and opposition along the nearly 400-mile route.

Indigenous, environmental and citizens groups have opposed Line 3 throughout the review process, contending that pipeline construction would damage and pollute fragile waterways and that any future spills would ruin wild rice and other ecosystems in the region.

The project has created growing tensions among local communities in its path, as demands for jobs clash with family and community.

LaPrairie, moreover, is not the only site for a pipeline spill. In 2010, an Enbridge pipeline dumped 840,000 gallons of tar sands into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan.

The story has been corrected to show the anniversary year to be 30 years.

