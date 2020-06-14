Indian Country Today
Cherokee Nation removes Confederate monuments

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. (Photo: Cherokee Nation)

The Associated Press

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.: 'It was time for a change'

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has removed two Confederate monuments from its Capitol Square that were erected nearly a century ago by the Daughters of the Confederacy. 

A crane removed the monuments from the nation's tribal headquarters in Tahlequah on Saturday as Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. watched.

"It's difficult to tell our story when we have non-Indian-driven monuments talking about the Confederacy, when they greet people as they come into our Cherokee Nation museum," Hoskin said in a statement. "It was time for a change."

The monuments included a fountain memorializing confederate soldiers and Gen. Stand Watie that was dedicated in 1913 and a granite monument honoring Watie dedicated in 1921.

The tribe notes on its website that the Civil War created division among it's citizens with about one-third of the men joining the confederacy and then Principal Chief John Ross later agreeing to support the Confederacy after Union troops left a nearby fort.

(Related: Statues coming down: 'If NASCAR can do away with Confederate flags ... our cities can do this')

The capitol square houses the original Cherokee Nation courthouse, which has been converted into a Cherokee history museum.

Watie's name was removed from an Oklahoma City elementary school in 2017 in the wake of violent white supremacist protests over the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Comments

