Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Cherokee candidate seeks to unseat Oklahoma incumbent

Oklahoma state senate candidate Shane Jett with his wife Ana and daughter Raquel, Esther and Sarah. (Photo courtesy of Jett’s campaign Facebook page)

Dalton Walker

Former state Rep. Shane Jett faces Ron Sharp on Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff for state Senate. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

A Cherokee man is hoping to return to the Oklahoma Legislature by defeating an incumbent state senator in a Republican primary runoff Tuesday.

June’s primary results for Senate District 17, which includes Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties in the central part of the state, reveal that Shane Jett has a path to doing just that.

Jett received 4,580 votes, or 44 percent, of the primary vote on June 30, compared to second-place finisher and incumbent Ron Sharp’s 33 percent. Sharp has held the Senate seat since 2012. A third primary candidate, Brandon Baumgarten, received 22 percent of the vote and has since endorsed Jett.

Jett and Sharpe are in Tuesday’s primary runoff, and the winner will face Libertarian candidate Greg Sadler in the general election.

Jett served six years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, from 2004 to 2010. He ran for the 5th Congressional District in 2010 and 2014, but didn’t capture the party nomination. He’s a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant, and his campaign’s focus is on the economy, agriculture, businesses, schools and veterans.

“I know Oklahoma,” Jett said in his campaign video. “I know the struggles, the ups, the downs, the challenges, the desires, hopes and dreams of Oklahomans. We all want better schools, better roads and a government that is accountable that doesn't waste taxpayer money.”

Jett filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Citizen Potawatomi Nation earlier this month, alleging that Chairman John "Rocky" Barrett fired him because he opposed a proposed mask ordinance at a July 20 Shawnee City Commission meeting. 

The tribal district court and tribe's Supreme Court both denied Jett's request, The Associated Press reported. Jett said he will pursue the case in federal court. 

Jett was terminated Aug. 10 as CEO of Community Development Corporations at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

Jett appears to be the lone Native candidate in Oklahoma’s runoff races.

U.S. Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, and Tom Cole, Chickasaw Nation, easily won their Republican primaries on June 30. Mullin is facing Democrat and fellow Cherokee citizen Danyell Lanier in the general election.

At least nine Native candidates are in the general election for state House seats. If Jett captures his party’s ticket, he’ll join two other Native candidates vying for state Senate seats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alaska tribal groups oppose state’s lawsuit over hunting

'I think our state should have better things to do right now than sue its own people and communities during a time of the pandemic'

The Associated Press

Casino closures cost Oklahoma nearly $30M in fees

A state agency reported payments totaling nearly $123 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, down from a record high of about $150 million the year before

The Associated Press

Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors amid COVID-19 rise

'We decided immediate and major steps are needed to protect the health and safety of our families and neighbors'

The Associated Press

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

'This is the most important election in the history of our country'

The Associated Press

Death penalty: 'Eye for an eye' or precedent that gives the US government the final say

Big picture is complicated because tribes are supposed to weigh in on a death penalty decision; nearly all have opted out from the process

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Native colleges take mixed approach to fall semester

Some schools are sticking to online-only instruction, while others will employ a blend of virtual and on-campus classes

Eddie Chuculate

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 9

Shannon Shaw Duty

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we're talking about: Black Hills treaty defenders, Oklahoma and North Carolina casinos, Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s voting site and more

Indian Country Today

Shannon Shaw Duty: 'Quarantine adventures'

Perspective: The editor of Osage News tested positive for the novel coronavirus and continues to share her experience, this is day 8

Shannon Shaw Duty

by

billclinton

It's now Donald Trump and the Republicans' turn

Trump campaign announces Sunday that Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer will speak Tuesday

Kolby KickingWoman

by

Motobo