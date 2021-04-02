Championship within reach for Lumbee coach

Championship within reach for Lumbee coach

University of Houston men’s head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, Lumbee, leads his team to NCAA Final Four
Author:
Publish date:

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson cuts a net down after beating Oregon State 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

University of Houston men’s head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, Lumbee, leads his team to NCAA Final Four

Kolby KickingWoman
Indian Country Today

The postseason tournament for college basketball is often referred to as “March Madness” and “The Big Dance.”

While none of the four Native ball players made it to the tournament’s final weekend, Division I’s lone Native coach still has his dancing shoes on.

Kelvin Sampson, Lumbee, will be coaching in his second Final Four as his second-seeded University of Houston Cougars squad is set to take on no. 1 seed Baylor Bears on Saturday evening in Indianapolis.

Sampson’s team has already made history this tournament, becoming the first team to only face double-digit seeds in reaching the Final Four. The Cougars have eliminated no. 15 Cleveland St., no. 10 Rutgers, no. 11 Syracuse and most recently no. 12 Oregon St.

After Houston beat Oregon State to reach the Final Four, the coach and his wife, Karen, walked over and waved to Cougars fans. Then he celebrated his second Final Four trip by hugging his son and assistant coach, Kellen. His daughter, Lauren, is the team’s director of external affairs.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina also shared their congratulations to Sampson and co. after their win Monday night, posting on Facebook in part, “First time to the Final Four for Houston since 1984! Proud of you Kelvin and your amazing team! #lumbeepride.”

An email to the university’s sports information director to interview Sampson went unreturned.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is a state recognized tribe and has long fought for federal recognition. Sampson was raised in Pembroke, North Carolina, the city where the tribe is located.

He then got his start in coaching in the 1970s as a graduate assistant under the late Jud Heathcote. Heathcote would ultimately help Sampson get his first head coaching positions at Montana Tech and Washington State, which led Sampson to Oklahoma — where he made his first and only other Final Four appearance in 2002.

Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Sampson fell short of the national championship year and when it looked like he might make it back in 2008 with Indiana, was forced out before the end of the season because of NCAA violations. Now, 13 years later and a short stroll from the governing body that nearly ended his career, Sampson made it back with some of the same lessons he learned from Heathcote all those years ago.

“Jud was unique, he was a hard worker, he came from humble beginnings,” Sampson said, noting that Heathcote’s top student, Magic Johnson, texted him Monday. “His greatest strength was his ability to get the most out of people. But the guy that influenced me the most that I would give the most credit to was my father, John W. Sampson. I wish he and my mother were here tonight to see this.”

Sampson led the Cougars to a great season, finishing the regular season with an overall record of 23-3 and then winning the conference tournament and being crowned champions of the American Athletic Conference. Houston boasts the country’s second best defensive team, allowing just 57.6 points per game.

While Houston has a great defense, the team opposite of them Saturday evening possess an equally powerful offense.

The Baylor Bears had the sixth best scoring offense on the season, dropping 83.0 points per game on opponents over the year.

This is Houston’s sixth trip to the Final Four and first since 1984 when the school went to three straight from 1982-84. They lost back-to-back championships in the latter two years during the famed Phi Slamma Jamma days.

A title this year would be the school’s first NCAA championship.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is at 5:14 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

AP Logo little

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dollar signs, finance, money, investment
Newscasts

Making a difference in Indian Country

This Feb. 26, 2021 photo shows U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz -R-Florida, speaking at CPAC at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla. Gaetz, a prominent conservative in Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday, March 30, he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denied any criminal wrongdoing. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Outside

Few in GOP rush to defend Gaetz amid sex trafficking probe

In this image from video, witness Lt. Richard Zimmerman of the Minneapolis Police Department, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Friday, April 2, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Outside

Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary'

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson cuts a net down after beating Oregon State 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
News

Championship within reach for Lumbee coach

This March 23, 2017 photo shows Democratic Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy of Crow Agency argues against a bill during the legislative session in Helena, Montana. Peregoy has introduced a bill during the 2021 session to make it easier for Native Americans living on reservations to vote, including requiring satellite offices and ballot drop boxes to reduce travel time for tribal members to access voting services. Stewart Peregoy's bill was well received by a House committee. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
News

Montana piling up barriers to Native vote

ct
Classifieds

Tribal Attorney: Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Outside

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Pictured: Montana State Capitol Building in Helena.
Press Pool

Western Native Voice responds to failed Montana HB 613 Native American Voting Rights Act

DOJ, U.S. Department of Justice
Press Pool

Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and FBI announce completion of Tribal Community Response Plan to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons