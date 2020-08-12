Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

California tribe says new border wall harming burial sites; sues Trump

The Associated Press

'Defendants are currently constructing the border wall directly through Kumeyaay burial sites and sacred lands'

Julie Watson
Associated Press

San Diego — A California tribe whose ancestral lands span across the U.S.-Mexico border is suing the Trump administration to block construction of a section of border wall that the Kumeyaay people say is desecrating sacred burial sites.

The La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians filed the lawsuit in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday asking for an injunction to temporarily halt the installation of a towering metal wall until the tribe can protect its religious and cultural heritage. La Posta is one of 12 bands of the Kumeyaay people.

The tribe wants its members to be able to monitor work and interrupt it to recover human remains and cultural items. 

The lawsuit was filed against President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who oversaw military funds diverted for the border wall; acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; and Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in charge of building the wall. 

"Defendants are currently constructing the border wall directly through Kumeyaay burial sites and sacred lands, causing irreversible and easily avoidable damage to Kumeyaay remains, cultural items, history, and religious practices," the lawsuit states.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Kumeyaay people have lived throughout the border area in San Diego and Imperial counties for more than 12,000 years. The tribe moved through its ancestral territory via a system of trails, many of which run across the U.S.-Mexico border and have religious significance, according to the lawsuit. 

Places along border region are part of the tribe's creation story.

Among the places threatened by the construction is an ancient tribal cemetery near the town of Jacumba, according to the tribe. They said cultural resource surveys and Kumeyaay historians have noted the existence of human remains, burial sites, and Kumeyaay archaeological sites within the path of construction

The sealing of the border is interrupting the tribe's religious practices because its members have been threatened with being arrested and charged with criminal trespassing for attempting to reach areas to pray and conduct ceremonies, according to the lawsuit.

The tribe says its members were not consulted adequately by border officials, and they have not been allowed to secure its burial grounds nor to properly treat the remains that have been exhumed by the wall construction.

Young tribal members, including high school students, have been staging protests at the border wall to draw attention to the issue. 

ICT Phone Logo
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vaccine won't make COVID-19 fade away

The cost of vaccinating Indian Country alone would be $1.28 billion and the total for the country would exceed $150 billion

Mark Trahant

Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years

Joe Biden’s VP pick gained experience with tribes as California’s attorney general, as a U.S. senator and as a presidential candidate

Aliyah Chavez

by

Steve11

‘Mothers are medicine’

Indigenous women celebrate being strong, resilient and latched after mainstream breastfeeding groups didn’t meet their unique needs

Mary Annette Pember

Federal prosecutors step up in Oklahoma

US attorney experiencing 'tidal wave' of cases after ruling

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following: Indian Country reacts to Biden's choice of Kamala Harris, Native candidates advance to November, Eastern Oklahoma Muscogee (Creek) tribe names long-term policy team and more

Indian Country Today

6 Native legislative candidates advance in Minnesota

Updated: Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux, won her primary Tuesday, joining two other Natives who will appear on the general election ballot in the state House and three in the Senate. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Navajo president asks Donald Trump to block tribal citizen’s execution

Lezmond Mitchell is set to be put to death Aug. 26 for killing an elderly woman and her granddaughter

Aliyah Chavez

Navajo Nation reports 19 more virus cases, no new deaths

President Jonathan Nez says the figures show most residents are complying with lockdown orders, experts' advice

The Associated Press

Native people show mixed reactions to Kamala Harris

Indian Country responds on social media to Joe Biden selecting the former California attorney general as his running mate

Indian Country Today

Inaction by Congress leaves states to pay for election costs

'Elections officials' ability to fill the gap is nearly impossible given the already strained state and local government budgets'

The Associated Press