California condor could return to northwest

California condor could return to northwest

The project will be headed by the Yurok tribe, which considers the bird a sacred animal
Author:
Publish date:

A California condor. The endangered bird could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook page)

The project will be headed by the Yurok tribe, which considers the bird a sacred animal

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall to create a “nonessential experimental population” for California's far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The project will be headed by the Yurok tribe, which traditionally has considered the California condor a sacred animal and has been working for years to return the species to the tribe's ancestral territory.

“Certainly within a year we hope to have birds in the sky,” Tiana Williams-Claussen, director of the wildlife department of the Yurok tribe, told the Chronicle.

“Not having him here for 100 years now, we as a people are wounded without having that spirit flying in our skies,” she said.

(Related: Bald eagle populations soar)

The California condor is the largest native North American bird, with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet. The scavenger was once widespread but had virtually disappeared by the 1970s because of poaching, lead poisoning from eating animals killed by hunters and destruction of its habitat.

In the early 1980s, all 22 condors remaining in the wild were trapped and brought into a captive-breeding program that began releasing the giant vultures into Southern California’s Los Padres National Forest in 1992. That flock has been expanding its range while other condors now occupy parts of California’s Central Coast, Arizona, Utah and Baja California, Mexico. The total wild population now numbers more than 300 birds.

A dozen adults and two chicks died last summer when a wildfire ravaged their territory in Big Sur, along California's Central Coast.

“For the last 20 years, the Yurok Tribe has been actively engaged in the restoration of the rivers, forests and prairies in our ancestral territory," Yurok Tribe Chairman Joseph L. James said in a statement. "The reintroduction of the condor is one component of this effort to reconstruct the diverse environmental conditions that once existed in our region. We are extremely proud of the fact that our future generations will not know a world without prey-go-neesh."

The new initiative calls for releasing four or six juvenile condors each year for 20 years throughout Redwood National Park, which is about an hour's drive from the Oregon border.

Condors can live for 60 years and fly vast distances, which is why their range could extend into several states.

AP Logo little

A California condor. The endangered bird could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook page)
News

California condor could return to northwest

Clarence Dixon, Navajo, was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1977 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University student. (Photo by Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)
News

Arizona’s plan to seek execution warrants includes Navajo

Eileen Briggs photo
Newscasts

Economic development for Indian People

Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota on September 4, 2016. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, File)
News

Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline

Pictured: U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ-03), Chair, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee.
Press Pool

Livestreams Next Week: Hearings on Oak Flat, Puerto Rico status, and orphaned wells cleanup

Pictured: A view of the Mackinac Bridge and the Straits of Mackinac as seen from Mackinaw City, Michigan. Enbridge's Line 5 passes under the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac, which connect Lake Michigan to Lake Huron.
Press Pool

Did Enbridge intend to mislead press and public?

DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Outside

Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50

Pictured: Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's Ionkwakiokwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building, Akwesasne, New York.
Press Pool

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God to distribute 1,026 free food boxes provided by City Serve and Native American Fellowship

Pictured: The Dakota Access Pipeline under construction being installed between farms, as seen from 50th Avenue in New Salem, North Dakota. The pipeline extends from Illinois to North Dakota.
Press Pool

Standing Rock Youth rally outside of Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s council meeting before Army Corp meeting