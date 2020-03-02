Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Lifestyle
Classified

BREAKING NEWS: Oregon tribal employee 'presumptive' positive for COVID-19

Indian Country Today

An employee from the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Oregon. 

Oregon health officials say the case is an adult from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington, and attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on Feb. 29. 

An incident command has been implemented by the tribe, which makes up the staff from the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and the tribal government. The tribe’s Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, Daycare and Senior Center will be temporarily closed to sanitize starting today at 12pm local time. “All community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week of March 2 to 8, 2020.” 

This is a developing story.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
longwalk
longwalk

Dagotee Haa anit’e Sorry to hear about our native bro/sis has fallen ill our prayers are with u all Blessings from Chiricahua Apache band creator be with u Chishi dine aagoziiht. Mitakuye oyasin San Carlos AZ

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

South Dakota's revival of riot laws heads to Senate vote

The bill 'sets the stage for a continuation of tensions'

The Associated Press

by

blu2cloud

Three Salt River children found in Arizona

‘Thank you to everyone… Mesa Police Department, Salt River Police Department, and everyone who helped bring our children home safely’

Quindrea Yazzie

Cayuga Nation’s division leads to a ‘human rights catastrophe’

Cayuga Council of Chiefs calls Cayuga Nation of New York leader Clint Halftown’s actions of tearing down buildings, ‘acts of terrorism’

Leslie Logan

by

QM3

Native census broadcast from California

The live broadcast starts at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time on March 9.

Quindrea Yazzie

Utah lawmakers vote to study violence against Native women

'We have to make sure we protect all voices'

The Associated Press

Bloomberg quits the 2020 presidential race, endorses Biden

'I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump ... Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump -– because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult'

The Associated Press

Takeaways from Super Tuesday: Joe Biden's big bounce

Candidates don't become the nominee by winning states, they do it by winning delegates. And it may be days — or weeks — before we know exactly where everyone stands in that ranking

The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders wins the West; Joe Biden most of the rest

Now likely a two man race after Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

The Associated Press

Tornado, virus fears, machines disrupt voting in some states

The Associated Press

by

shamesjanes

Biden grabs three Southern states, Sanders took home state

The Associated Press