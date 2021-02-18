Indian Country Today
Body of missing girl found on Crow reservation

The Associated Press

'We want justice for this child and for all of the victims of the epidemic of people missing from reservations across the country'

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. — The body of a missing 8-year-old girl, Mildred Old Crow, has been found on the Crow Indian Reservation, Tribal Chairman Frank White Clay told KULR-TV on Thursday.

Montana’s Department of Justice issued a missing and endangered person advisory for Mildred in November 2020, but she had last been seen on the reservation in March 2019.

The Big Horn County coroner’s office has not released the name of the person whose body was found on Wednesday near Garryowen.

“The entire community felt the loss when Mildred went missing and we feel it again today,” White Clay said in a statement. “My hope is that we can find closure, grieve together and work to ensure that children are protected and supported on the Crow Reservation and beyond. We want justice for this child and for all of the victims of the epidemic of people missing from reservations across the country.”

Misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child were filed in tribal court in January against two women who were given informal custodianship over Mildred in March 2017. They were both charged in February with an additional count of custodial interference, Crow Tribal prosecutor David Sibley told The Billings Gazette.

