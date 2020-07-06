Black Hills treaty defender faces felony charges

Of those taken into custody at Friday’s protest ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit, only Nick Tilsen, Oglala Lakota, remained in custody all weekend

The leader of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization, who spent the holiday weekend in jail after defending his people’s unceded territory in the Black Hills, is facing serious charges.

Nick Tilsen, Oglala Lakota, president and CEO of NDN Collective, is charged with multiple offenses, including two felonies, related to the July 3 Mount Rushmore protest that ended with 21 treaty defenders, 20 adults and one juvenile, in jail, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Tilsen was charged in Monday’s court appearance in Rapid City, South Dakota, with second-degree robbery, simple assault on a police officer and three other minor charges. He could face a maximum of 13 years in jail if convicted. Tilsen’s bond was set for $2,000 and has since been posted, according to his lawyer Bruce Ellison, who spoke with journalist Lorenzo Serna on Facebook live after the court hearing.

It’s unclear if Tilsen was released from jail as of Monday afternoon. A call to Ellison seeking comment was unsuccessful.

On Facebook, Ellison said the two felony charges are for allegedly taking a shield from a South Dakota National Guard member. The shield was returned 15 minutes later, he added. Ellison said Tilsen’s bond should have been set on Friday, but the judge refused to issue it then.

Of the treaty defenders taken into custody Friday, all but Tilsen were released either that night or Saturday, according to NDN Collective’s Sarah Sunshine Manning. The nonprofit set up the Black Hills Legal Defense Fund on Friday, and 35,000 people have donated, Manning said.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo confirmed the charges against Tilsen but declined to share details. His office initially asked the judge for a $2,500 bond and an ankle bracket restricting Tilsen from leaving the county. The NDN Collective is based in Rapid City, and Tilsen lives on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in Oglala Lakota County.

On Friday, more than 100 treaty defenders gathered on a highway leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the monument. About 15 people were arrested blocking the road and missing a law enforcement-imposed deadline to leave, according to the Associated Press.

The Black Hills are part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, and the country’s highest court ordered compensation in the millions of dollars to the Lakota for their illegal seizure, an offer the Lakota have refused for decades. They instead want the Black Hills returned to tribal authority.

A call on Monday to the South Dakota National Guard wasn’t returned. It’s unclear which law enforcement departments responded to Mount Rushmore. A call to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also was not returned.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, White Earth Nation, shared an image of Tilsen’s quote in her Instagram Stories that called Mount Rushmore a “symbol of White supremacy of structural racism that's still alive and well in society today.” NDN Collective originally posted the image on July 2. On Monday, Minnesota House Republicans posted a screen grab of Flanagan’s post with the words “OUTRAGEOUS.”

Tilsen’s father, Mark Tilsen, was outside the courthouse and thanked everyone for their support. He also spoke with Serna.

“People are really rising up and saying it’s time to put an end to this long historical, racist system that we have, and that requires all of us to be open-minded and to be willing to learn,” Mark Tilsen said. “I’m hoping the people in South Dakota have gotten to that point.”

Tilsen was also charged with unlawful assembly, standing on the highway with intent to stop traffic and failure to vacate, all misdemeanor charges.

