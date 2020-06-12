Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Biden's VP list narrows: Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, others

Biden speaks during a March 2 campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston. (Photo: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Associated Press

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee faces increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket

BILL BARROW and JULIE PACE
Associated Press 

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention. 

Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden's search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. Among the group still in contention: Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama's national security adviser. 

Those with knowledge declined to name other contenders and said the process remains somewhat fluid. Additional candidates may still be asked to submit to the extensive document review process now underway for some top contenders. Those familiar with Biden's search spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the process. 

The campaign dismissed the idea of a shortened list as early speculation. "Those who talk don't know, and those who know don't talk," said Andrew Bates, a Biden spokesman.

Biden, who has already said he will pick a woman as his running mate, is facing increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket — both because of the outsize role that black voters played in Biden's road to the nomination and because of the reckoning over racism and inequality roiling the nation following the death of George Floyd. The black Minneapolis man died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes, an episode that was captured on video.

Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor and former Democratic National Committee chairman, said that while Biden's choice was likely to be "all about personal chemistry," it would be "exciting for the party" to have a black woman on a major party presidential ticket for the first time.

The campaign's list includes several black women, including Harris and Rice. Advisers have also looked closely at Florida Rep. Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom are black, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Latina.

In March, NBC News reported that She the People, which formed after the 2016 election, asked members to pick from a list of prominent women of color they would like to see on the ticket. Stacey Abrams of Georgia was the top choice, followed by Harris. The list also included New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, among others. 

Biden's vetting committee had conversations with a group of women earlier this spring; those continuing on in the process have been asked to turn over financial records, past writings and other documentation. Biden has had various public and private interactions with many of the women his vetting committee has considered thus far, but has not yet had any formal one-on-one interviews expressly to discuss the No. 2 spot on the ticket. Those aren't expected for several weeks.

Rice, who worked closely with Biden during his time as vice president, has emerged as a favorite among some former Obama administration officials and is personally close to the former president. She has never held elected office but has extensive foreign policy experience, including as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She's also been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration since leaving the White House and considered running for U.S. Senate in Maine.

Rice has long been a target of Republicans, including for statements she made after the deadly 2012 attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya. Republicans have also accused her of spying on Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, though records declassified by the Trump administration show no evidence of Rice improperly accessing any information.

Harris and Warren have been seen as top contenders for the No. 2 spot since ending their own presidential campaigns.

Warren and Biden have forged a surprising bond in recent months and talk regularly about the progressive policy ideas the Massachusetts senator put at the forefront of her campaign. Biden already has adopted her proposed bankruptcy law overhaul. And now, with the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown elevating the nuts-and-bolts of governing, some Democrats see Warren's policy credentials as an asset to the ticket.

A Biden-Warren pairing would mean both Democrats on the ticket are white and in their 70s. Biden is 77, and Warren is 70.

Harris is the lone black contender who has won statewide office, notable experience given Biden's emphasis on wanting a partner "ready to be president." She and Biden have also demonstrated a comfortable manner with each other in online fundraisers. Harris is an expert voice in discussions of criminal justice, but some black progressives view her background as a prosecutor skeptically.

One contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis. During that period, more than two dozen people — mostly minorities — died during encounters with police.

While the people with knowledge of Biden's vetting process did not rule Klobuchar out, she is widely viewed among Democrats with close ties to the Biden campaign as less likely to be tapped given recent events.

AP Logo little

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 people whose statues should replace Columbus

Statues of Columbus are starting to go away. What’s next? How do we make the stone-tablet version of our history more representative of the actual history * Updated

Mark Trahant

by

rholschuh

Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts

Prosecutors say he traveled to the monument several times in 2017 and excavated the ceremonial area, which includes a dance plaza and human burial sites

The Associated Press

Trudeau: Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief's arrest 'shocking'

'The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers,' Canada's prime minister says

The Associated Press

Planting hope amid a plague

Older generations on the Navajo Nation have passed down stories of scourges, resilience — and survival. New generations are bringing the tales to life.

Sunnie Clahchischiligi

Police disciplinary records are largely kept secret in US

Some criminal justice experts say the practice deprives the public of information that could be used to root out problem officers

The Associated Press

US judge denies tribe's bid to halt relief funding

The Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation argued the Treasury Department should have relied on its enrollment data, rather than population data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for June 11, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Statues coming down: 'If NASCAR can do away with Confederate flags ... our cities can do this'

Activists take aim at conquistador statues in New Mexico

The Associated Press

New Zealand city removes statue of its 'murderous' namesake

'We can't ignore what is happening all over the world, and nor should we,

The Associated Press

by

LaurendeSouza

Indian Country headlines for June 12

Remembering longtime lawyer and leader Kurt BlueDog; how mining politics are affecting a Minnesota tribe's request for water funding; actor Michael Greyeyes' thoughts on protests, roles; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today