Attempted murder charge filed after man struck by vehicle

Author:
Updated:
Original:

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck man accused of striking another man with his vehicle in an alleged road rage incident has been charged with attempted murder.

Raymond Moniz, 41, struck a 33-year-old man who had gotten out of his vehicle Feb. 20 during a road rage encounter, according to police. The victim was thrown on the hood of Moniz's vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off. Moniz drove away, officials said.

The man's injuries were not life threatening and he declined to go to the hospital, according to police Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Moniz also is charged with a misdemeanor for not reporting the incident, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He was in custody on $150,000 cash bail. Moniz turned himself in to the police department on Feb. 21, according to court documents.

Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Moniz is a contractor and regularly contributes to Indian Country Today.

AP Logo little

Indian Country Today contributed to this report. 

Loren Spears thumbnail 1
Newscasts

Tomaquag museum on the move

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Chairman Andy Teuber introduces U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Azar was in Anchorage to tour the Alaska Native Health Campus. (Loren Holmes / ADN)
News

Search on for Alaska helicopter piloted by tribal official

ICT Video logo
News

Attempted murder charge filed after man struck by vehicle

Pictured: Headquarters of the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona.
Press Pool

Inter Tribal Council of Arizona and Bureau of Reclamation sign historic agreement to ensure tribal participation in Colorado River negotiations

This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Two groups opposing a Colorado ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state conceded the race Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, even though the race is too early to call because thousands of ballots are still uncounted. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
News

Wisconsin hunters exceed wolf target

In this March 4, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those gathered on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 19th annual reenactment of the "Bloody Sunday" Selma to Montgomery civil rights march across the bridge in Selma, Ala. The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)
Outside

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to honor civil rights icons

Pictured: Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Ross Swimmer is one of nearly 6,000 Cherokee elders recently receiving a COVID-19 vaccine through the tribe. Cherokee Nation administered its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.
Press Pool

Cherokee Nation includes household members in Vaccine Distribution Plan

Pictured: Georgene Louis, Acoma Pueblo, Democratic New Mexico State Representative for the 26th District.
Press Pool

Georgene Louis for Congress Campaign announces major endorsement from Coalition of Large Tribes

Pictured: The White House, Washington DC.
Press Pool

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on 2021 Special Health Insurance Enrollment Period coverage progress