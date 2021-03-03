Attempted murder charge filed after man struck by vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck man accused of striking another man with his vehicle in an alleged road rage incident has been charged with attempted murder.

Raymond Moniz, 41, struck a 33-year-old man who had gotten out of his vehicle Feb. 20 during a road rage encounter, according to police. The victim was thrown on the hood of Moniz's vehicle, hit the windshield and rolled off. Moniz drove away, officials said.

The man's injuries were not life threatening and he declined to go to the hospital, according to police Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Moniz also is charged with a misdemeanor for not reporting the incident, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He was in custody on $150,000 cash bail. Moniz turned himself in to the police department on Feb. 21, according to court documents.

Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Moniz is a contractor and regularly contributes to Indian Country Today.

Indian Country Today contributed to this report.