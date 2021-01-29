Indian Country Today
AT&T gives $1.5M worth of supplies to tribal schools

Albert Gourneau (left) and Anthony Desjarlais (right) prepare to distribute sanitizing supplies and safety equipment at the tribal college campus in Belcourt, North Dakota. (Photo courtesy of Dina Horwedel)

Two organizations dedicated to Native education will disperse the supplies to a variety of tribal colleges and universities.

Indian Country Today 

Hand sanitizer, disinfectant and gloves are now available to more than 20 tribal colleges and universities across the country thanks to AT&T.

The telecommunications company donated $1.5 million worth of supplies on Thursday to tackle the disproportionate infection rates Native Americans face during the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Native Americans face COVID-19 infection rates that are as much as 3.5 times higher than the White population.

“There is much more work to be done to ensure Native American communities have access to the resources needed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Tom Brooks, vice president of external and legislative affairs at AT&T.

Peter Romero in Santa Fe, New Mexico, readies the college’s newly delivered supply. (Photo courtesy of Dina Horwedel)

Schools from New Mexico, Minnesota and Washington are receiving the supplies from the American Indian College Fund, the nation’s largest charity for Native scholarships, and the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, a national advocacy group that supports tribal colleges and universities.

“Our rural, economically distressed communities need support to protect the health and well-being of students and their families,” said Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian Fund. “The commitment of AT&T to helping address health and other disparities in the U.S. is demonstrated through their generous support.”

ICT Phone Logo

Kalle Benallie, Navajo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @kallebenallie or email her at kbenallie@indiancountrytoday.com. Benallie was once the opening act for a Cirque Du Soleil show in Las Vegas.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

