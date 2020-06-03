At least 3 Native candidates for Congress advance to November

Updated: Three Native candidates for Congress have won their Tuesday primaries; other races are still pending

At least three Native candidates for Congress will advance to the November election, while two others will not.

In Idaho, Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, won her primary against former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas, advancing as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in New Mexico. She will face off against incumbent Democrat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in November.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, also officially won the Democratic nomination in her bid for reelection, with no opposition in her New Mexico primary. She will face Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes in November.

Republicans Gavin Clarkson, Choctaw, and Elisa Martinez, Navajo, lost their primary bids in a U.S. Senate race in New Mexico.

That leaves two Native congressional candidates still in the running in Tuesday's primaries, plus six more with primaries in August.

Indian Country Today has been following 40 Native candidates running for various offices in Tuesday's primaries in New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Iowa.

Another contest of note is in Montana, where a Native candidate is seeking the Democratic nomination for the office of state auditor.

(Graphic by Tomas Karmelo Amaya)

(Previous story: Native candidates adjust campaigns amidst COVID-19)

In Idaho, Jordan, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, defeated former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas. She advances to face an uphill battle against Republican Sen. Jim Risch in November.

Risch, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary, is seeking his third six-year term representing one of the country's most conservative states.

Also in Idaho, Rudy Soto, Shoshone-Bannock, is a Democrat running to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Soto faces Staniela Nikolova, a University of Idaho law student, in his U.S. House primary Tuesday.

Some 282,000 ballots had been returned in Idaho as of Monday morning.

In New Mexico, Haaland was unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary. She will face Bernalillo-based attorney and former police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes in November.

Ali and Kenneth White Horse pose for a photo after voting in the Democratic primary on Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

The compact district overlapping Albuquerque hasn’t been represented by a Republican since 2009.

Four Native Republicans also were competing in New Mexico primaries.

Two of them ⁠— Clarkson and Martinez — were hoping to compete in an open race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. However, they were defeated Tuesday by former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque.

Karen Bedonie, Navajo, is running as a Republican to represent New Mexico’s 3rd congressional district. Her opponents are environmental engineer Alexis Johnson of Santa Fe and former Santa Fe County commissioner Harry Montoya.

In southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, Herrell defeated oil executive Claire Chase of Roswell and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys.

In Montana, state Rep. Shane Morigeau, Salish Kootenai, is one of two candidates for the Democratic nomination for state auditor. The other is consumer advocate Mike Winsor, a former assistant state attorney general.

One of them will face the Republican nominee in the general election: either Troy Downing, a U.S. Air Force veteran and real estate investor; Nelly Nicol, an insurance professional; or Scott Tuxbury, an insurance professional. Also seeking the office is Libertarian Roger Roots, a criminologist and civil liberties activist.

Other state legislative races with Native candidates

In Iowa, one candidate is running for state Legislature:

Christina Blackcloud, Meskwaki, IA House 72

Montana includes 21 candidates running for state Legislature:

Jade Bahr, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 50

Barbara Bessette, Chippewa Cree, MT House 24

Jestin Dupree, Assiniboine, MT Senate 16

Kristofer Fourstar, Assiniboine and Cree, MT Senate 16

Mike Fox, A’aniih, MT Senate 16

Alex Gray, Little Shell, MT Senate 46

Donavon Hawk, Crow, MT House 76

Dakota Hileman, Assiniboine, MT House 96

Rhonda Knudsen, Turtle Mountain Chippewa, MT House 34

Bruce Meyers, Chippewa Cree, MT House 32

Rae Peppers, Northern Cheyenne, MT Senate 21

Tyson Running Wolf , Blackfeet, MT House 16

August Scalpcane, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Jason Small, Northern Cheyenne, MT Senate 21

Frank Smith, Assiniboine, MT House 31

Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, Crow, MT House 42

Kaden Walksnice, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Marvin Weatherwax, Blackfeet, MT House 15

Nick White, CSKT, MT House 15

Rynalea Whiteman-Pena, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Jonathan Windy Boy, Chippewa Cree, MT House 32

New Mexico includes eight candidates running for state Legislature :

Anthony Allison, Navajo, NM House 4

Doreen Johnson, Navajo, NM House 5

Derrick Lente , Sandia and Isleta Pueblos, NM House 65

Georgene Louis, Acoma Pueblo, NM House 26

James R. Madalena , Jemez Pueblo, NM House 65

Shannon Pinto, Navajo, NM Senate 3

Patricia Roybal Caballero, Piro Manso Tiwa, NM House 13

Benny Shendo Jr., Jemez Pueblo, NM Senate 22

South Dakota includes two candidates running for state Legislature:

Shawn Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux, SD House 26A

Alexandria Frederick, Oglala Lakota, SD House 26A

This is a developing story. Indian Country Today will post election results.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.