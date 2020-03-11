Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Lifestyle
Classified

Another first in Tempe

Aliyah Chavez

Tempe has its first Native city council person #NativeVote20

Tempe made history last night by electing its first Native person to their city council. Doreen Garlid, Navajo, received more votes than any other candidate, an impressive feat for a first time candidate.

And if that wasn’t enough. Tempe also elected Corey Woods, the city’s first African American mayor. He won his election by beating an incumbent candidate.

(Previous story: A year long job interview for Tempe City Council)

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 11.32.00 AM
Polling results from the Maricopa County Recorder

Garlid was surrounded by supporters at a campaign party in Tempe last night.

“I’m honored and humbled to announce that Tempe voters elected me to be their next city council member!” Garlid wrote on social media. “I look forward to the next four years of working in partnership with you and carrying out the vision you elected me to achieve.”

Other Arizona leaders including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego congratulated Garlid on social media.

Garlid’s campaign team estimates they knocked on more than 13,000 doors in Tempe. The campaign also raised more than $26,000, the highest amount of any candidate in the first reporting period.

She also brings years of volunteer experience to the position. Previously she was a coordinator for international medical mission trips, a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Kiwanis Club and Human Rights Campaign Arizon

Garlid’s council position will last for the next four years.

ICT Phone Logo

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A story of abuse and perseverance

‘The Girl in the Photograph’ by former Senator Byron Dorgan tells the story of overcoming a terrible past

Vincent Schilling

COVID-19 is officially a 'pandemic'

Number of cases tops 1,000 in United States

The Associated Press

The Census is Indian Country’s 2020 'selfie'

The roots of the Census for American Indians and Alaska Natives

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

A year long job interview for Tempe City Council

Tempe voters will vote on candidate Doreen Garlid for the city council #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country braces for more cases of COVID-19

Tribal leader: ‘COVID19 testing preparedness and readiness are paramount’

Aliyah Chavez

One active Native judge is less than one-quarter of 1 percent of the federal bench

A new reports paints a bleak picture of demographic representation across the lower federal courts

Kalle Benallie

by

WSullivan

Marijuana vote could 'jump start' the Oglala Lakota economy

If voters approve, Oglala Lakota would become the only tribe to set up a cannabis market in a state where it's otherwise illegal

The Associated Press

International Women's Day: Making the world go round

Indian Country Today honors matriarchs on International Women’s Day

Aliyah Chavez

Surprises along the way as New Mexico parties line up candidates

Rep. Deb Haaland re-election track; Three Native candidates to represent Republicans for Senate, House

The Associated Press

Native campaigns: The untold story of the presidential 2020 election

Corrected — Beyond the photo op: Democrats hired Native Americans to write policy, manage people and to write the words that candidates used.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye