Another first in Tempe

Tempe has its first Native city council person #NativeVote20

Tempe made history last night by electing its first Native person to their city council. Doreen Garlid, Navajo, received more votes than any other candidate, an impressive feat for a first time candidate.

And if that wasn’t enough. Tempe also elected Corey Woods, the city’s first African American mayor. He won his election by beating an incumbent candidate.

Polling results from the Maricopa County Recorder

Garlid was surrounded by supporters at a campaign party in Tempe last night.

“I’m honored and humbled to announce that Tempe voters elected me to be their next city council member!” Garlid wrote on social media. “I look forward to the next four years of working in partnership with you and carrying out the vision you elected me to achieve.”

Other Arizona leaders including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego congratulated Garlid on social media.

Garlid’s campaign team estimates they knocked on more than 13,000 doors in Tempe. The campaign also raised more than $26,000, the highest amount of any candidate in the first reporting period.

She also brings years of volunteer experience to the position. Previously she was a coordinator for international medical mission trips, a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Kiwanis Club and Human Rights Campaign Arizon

Garlid’s council position will last for the next four years.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

