Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana boy

The Associated Press

A 22-year-old man abducted the child from a home on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, authorities say

POPLAR, Mont. (AP) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 1-year-old eastern Montana boy who was abducted from the town of Poplar.  

The missing boy is Malachai Talley. He is Black and Native American with brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

He was taken by Dejerreh Talley, 22, who was armed with a baseball bat, officials said. According to the Montana Department of Justice, Dejerreh Talley "kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took the child."

Dejerreh Talley is Black and Native American, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities did not say how or if he and the boy are related.

Dejerreh Talley was traveling with three unknown white men.

Authorities are asking for help locating a small silver or white SUV that may have North Dakota plates. 

Officials say they may be headed toward Williston, North Dakota.

Three congressional candidates, Medicaid on Oklahoma ballots

Updated: Republican Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole are expected to advance to November, while Democrat Danyell Lanier is running unopposed

Graham Lee Brewer

Kids could go hungry if there's a census undercount

School lunch programs – an essential lifeline during the pandemic — are going broke, and a 2020 Census undercount will damage them even more, says children's advocate Mayra Alvarez

Ethnic Media

Spanish colonial monuments fuel race strife in Southwest

A decades-long fight between some Hispanics and Native Americans over the removal of statues honoring Spanish colonial figures in New Mexico and California is boiling over again

The Associated Press

Utah congressional primary features one Native candidate

'I feel really good about the message we’ve gotten out there so far'

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Headlines for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado primaries; 6-month outbreak anniversary; SCOTUS strikes down Louisiana abortion law; suit over NM education to move forward; Osage layoffs; VIPs to attend virtual graduation of Indigenous class of 2020; IHS boasts high testing rates

Joaqlin Estus

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

The decision marks a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought a new conservative majority on the court would start chipping away at abortion access

The Associated Press

Gall

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

NAACP president notes President Trump's poor judgement in promoting video

Associated Press

meadejackson

New Mexico judge: More education reform needed

Updated: New Mexico courts will not dismiss landmark Yazzie/ Martinez education lawsuit

Aliyah Chavez

Crow citizen killed at convenience store

The tribe's newly formed police department secured the scene, and federal agencies will investigate the death

The Associated Press

Indian Country Headlines for Monday

What happened this weekend, what we’re looking at, and more headlines around Indian Country

Indian Country Today