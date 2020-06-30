Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana boy

A 22-year-old man abducted the child from a home on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, authorities say

POPLAR, Mont. (AP) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 1-year-old eastern Montana boy who was abducted from the town of Poplar.

The missing boy is Malachai Talley. He is Black and Native American with brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

He was taken by Dejerreh Talley, 22, who was armed with a baseball bat, officials said. According to the Montana Department of Justice, Dejerreh Talley "kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took the child."

Dejerreh Talley is Black and Native American, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities did not say how or if he and the boy are related.

Dejerreh Talley was traveling with three unknown white men.

Authorities are asking for help locating a small silver or white SUV that may have North Dakota plates.

Officials say they may be headed toward Williston, North Dakota.