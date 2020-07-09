Indian Country Today
Amazon joins ‘tidal wave’ of pressure on Washington NFL team

Aliyah Chavez

The online retail giant joins Target, Walmart and Nike in removing the team’s gear from their websites

Indian Country Today

Online retailer Amazon plans to remove Washington NFL franchise products from its website, joining what advocates called a “tidal wave” of momentum to get the team to change its name.

The news comes less than a week after the team announced it would undergo a thorough review of its name.

Amazon sellers were reportedly given 48 hours to review then remove products featuring the team, including jerseys, T-shirts and jewelry, CNBC reports.

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores,” an Amazon notice told sellers. “Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

As of Wednesday evening, merchandise could still be found on the website.

Amazon joins Target, Walmart, Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods in pulling merchandise of the Washington NFL team from their websites.

Washington NFL team merchandise at Target in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 28, 2020. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye)
This June 28 photo shows Washington NFL team merchandise at a Target store in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, File)

Carla Fredericks, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, and the director of First Peoples Worldwide, was part of the National Native Town Hall on Wednesday. Part of the event called for the end of Native mascots.

"Just today, before this meeting, we found out that Amazon now as a retailer independently pulled all the Washington team's merchandise from its site, which is incredible, so it's a tidal wave."

On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Washington NFL franchise, the same day more than 14 Native leaders and organizations penned a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking him to require the team to “immediately change” its name.

(Previous: Target pulls merchandise as leaders ask NFL to force name change)

The letter from Native leaders asks the NFL commissioner to eliminate “any and all” Native imagery in the team’s logo, including Native terms, feathers and arrows, among a number of other “nonnegotiable” requests.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

Indian Country Today national correspondent Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, contributed to this report.

