Alternative births

Cronkite News

'The disparity between white women and women of color has a lot to do with systemic racism'

Indigenous and Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some believe midwives are the solution to the problem. 

Lily Bastian of the American College of Nurse Midwives says her organization has identified the root causes of pregnancy related mortality in women of color. 

“The disparity between white women and women of color has a lot to do with systemic racism. I think it also has a lot to do with toxic stress."

According to a 2019 CDC study, approximately 700 women die in the United States each year as a result of pregnancy or pregnancy-related complications.

Video by Rosaura Wardsworth of Cronkite News

Gulf Coast tribes' plight illustrates saltwater crisis

'It's all working in one big circle, and it's quite heartbreaking to watch'

The Associated Press

by

nts

Navajo homes getting electricity with CARES Act funding

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority received $14.5 million from the tribe's $714 million federal CARES Act allotment to connect 510 homes

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 28, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Emergency hunts in Alaska can continue

'Most people ... don't understand how we share our food with everybody'

Joaqlin Estus

Arizona tribe bets on pro basketball

‘Club Gila River’ comes to downtown Phoenix

Dalton Walker

A 'printed' ICT for a Black Friday

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant

Indian Country Friday headlines

Stories we’re following Arizona tribe bets on pro basketball, reconsidering a Colorado mountain’s controversial name, doula services, and more

Indian Country Today

Healing by ‘revealing the truth’

Boarding school healing summit brings hope and support during virtual meeting

Mary Annette Pember

by

WSullivan

Indian Country Thursday headlines

Stories we’re following are the real story of Thanksgiving, a Native woman as a contender for Secretary of Education, Hia C-ed O’odham tribe addresses Trump’s border wall, Indigenous pro hockey pioneer dies and much more

Indian Country Today

Trump administration denies Pebble mine permits

The Army Corps of Engineers said the permit application to build the Pebble Mine was denied under both the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act

Joaqlin Estus

by

WarEagle49833