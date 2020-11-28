Alternative births

'The disparity between white women and women of color has a lot to do with systemic racism'

Indigenous and Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some believe midwives are the solution to the problem.

Lily Bastian of the American College of Nurse Midwives says her organization has identified the root causes of pregnancy related mortality in women of color.

“The disparity between white women and women of color has a lot to do with systemic racism. I think it also has a lot to do with toxic stress."

According to a 2019 CDC study, approximately 700 women die in the United States each year as a result of pregnancy or pregnancy-related complications.

Video by Rosaura Wardsworth of Cronkite News