Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium head resigns

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium head resigns

The consortium is the largest tribal health organization in the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Chairman Andy Teuber introduces U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Azar was in Anchorage to tour the Alaska Native Health Campus. (Loren Holmes / ADN)

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska  — The president and chairman of Alaska’s largest tribal health organization has resigned his position, an official said.

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium President and CEO Andy Teuber resigned Tuesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Teuber did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Shirley Young did not say why Teuber resigned or provide his letter of resignation.

The organization’s board voted to name CEO Garvin Federenko as acting president and Bernice Kaigelak of the Arctic Slope Native Association as board chair, Young said in an e-mail.rctic Slope Native Association as board chair, Young said in an e-mail.

Teuber served as head of the statewide tribal health organization since 2008. His profile page on the organization’s website was removed Tuesday.

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium operates the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage. The organization’s website said it is the largest tribal health organization in the U.S. and Alaska’s second-largest health employer with 3,000 employees.

Teuber also resigned effective immediately from the University of Alaska Board of Regents Tuesday, said Roberta Graham, associate vice president of public affairs for the university.

Graham could not provide additional details about Teuber’s resignation.

Teuber is also the president and CEO of the Kodiak Area Native Association.

AP Logo little

Sunset
News

Major League Baseball is back in Salt River

KAPAEMAHU festival still 3 stones
Lifestyle

Hawaiian animated short film ‘Kapaemahu’ hits Oscar’s shortlist

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is sworn in before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 27, 2021

NPD officer in Nome (Photo courtesy of KNOM).
News

Part 4 – Seeking Justice, Wanting Protection: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome

Work continues at Enbridge Line 3 construction site in minus 11 degree temperatures in Aitkin County Minnesota. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a virtual G-20 summit held over video conferencing, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's royal court says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” for appendicitis on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, and left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old Prince Mohammed had laparoscopic surgery at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File)
Outside

US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

Pictured: Eve’s Fund Scholarship 2019-2020 recipients from left to right, Top Row: Isaac Yazzie, Lance Gilbert Morris, Joshua Begay. Bottom Row: Isaiah Morris, Kenny Sloan, Uriel Benally, Kalani Williams, Natalyn Yazzie, Keonna Hosteen, Alana Smith, Sky Harper, Jaden Shirley. (Not shown: Kimberlynnibah Yazzie). Photo courtesy of Navajo Prep.
Press Pool

Eve’s Fund announces virtual traffic safety presentation for Navajo teens

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85 percent. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Outside

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. Multiple published reports say that the U.S. government has launched a national-security review of the China-owned video app TikTok, popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults. Several senators have recently noted concerns about censorship and data collection on TikTok. The Treasury Department, which houses CFIUS, says it does not comment on specific cases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
News

Tribes in legal limbo over relief funding