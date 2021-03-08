Alaska Native group, Neiman Marcus settle coat lawsuit

Alaska Native group, Neiman Marcus settle coat lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Neiman Marcus violated the federal Indian Arts and Crafts Act requiring that products marketed as “Indian” are actually made by Indigenous people
Author:
Publish date:

This photo provided by the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, Alaska, shows the front and back of a Tlingit Ravenstail coat. (Photo by Brian Wallace, Sealaska Heritage Institute)

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska Native cultural organization and the luxury department store Nieman Marcus have settled a lawsuit over the sale of a coat with a copyrighted, geometric design borrowed from Indigenous culture.

The Sealaska Heritage Institute said in a statement on Wednesday that both sides, including 11 other defendants besides Nieman Marcus, agreed to terms “to resolve all disputes between them under U.S. and Tlingit law,” Juneau Public Media reported.

The Juneau-based institute is the cultural arm of the Sealaska Corp., the Alaska Native corporation for the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian people of southeast Alaska.

In a federal lawsuit filed in April 2020, the institute maintained that the Dallas-based retailer falsely linked the $2,555 “Ravenstail” coat to northwest coast Native artists from California to Alaska through the design and use of the term Ravenstail. Sealaska said it discovered that the retailer was selling the coat in 2019.

The institute in its lawsuit said the Ravenstail term and style has been associated for hundreds of years with Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes. According to the lawsuit, the coat also mimics a Ravenstail coat created by a Tlingit weaver nearly a quarter century ago.

According to the lawsuit, Neiman Marcus violated the federal Indian Arts and Crafts Act requiring that products marketed as “Indian” are actually made by Indigenous people.

Sealaska also said that the Neiman Marcus robe violates the copyright of Clarissa Rizal, a master weaver who created the Ravenstail robe in 1996. When she died in 2016, her family obtained the rights to the robe, Adams said.

In 2019, Rizal’s heirs registered the robe with the U.S. copyright office, the lawsuit said. The copyright was then exclusively licensed to Sealaska.

Sealaska’s lawyer, Jacob Adams, told the Juneau public radio station that the terms of the settlement were confidential but that “some effects of it may become public.”

“There are conditions that are being met to meet the Tlingit law aspect and cultural requirement aspect,” Adams said. “So, in the future, some things may be seen as a result of the settlement.”

Neither Nieman Marcus nor its Alaska-based attorneys in the lawsuit immediately responded to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

AP Logo little

This photo provided by the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, Alaska, shows the front and back of a Tlingit Ravenstail coat. (Photo by Brian Wallace, Sealaska Heritage Institute)
News

Alaska Native group, Neiman Marcus settle coat lawsuit

New permits to drill for oil and natural gas on federal lands were paused for 60 days on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden's first day in office. (Photo by Zbynek Burival, Creative Commons)
News

Pause on leasing public land draws mixed reaction

Sam and Sallie Walton were the great-grandparents of Angela Walton-Raji. Walton-Raji says she has memories of her great-grandmother, who was born into slavery but whose father was a Choctaw citizen. (Photo courtesy of Angela Walton-Raji, Underscore)
News

Race, sovereignty clash as Congress meddles in tribal enrollment

The Fort Hall Indian Reservation, home to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. (Photo courtesy of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook page)
News

EPA, Shoshone-Bannock reach cleanup agreement

The Capitol is framed through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Outside

Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
News

Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

ICT Top 10 - March 6, 2021
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 6, 2021

(Photo courtesy of KNOM Radio)
News

Owning up to failure

Juanita Growing Thunder Fogarty (Assiniboine/Sioux) won Best of Show in the 2021 Juried Competition at the Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market. This work is titled "Wakitagka (Strong-Willed) Pandemic Survivalist." (Photo courtesy of Heard Museum social media)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country