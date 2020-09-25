Alaska Native Corporations ineligible for coronavirus funds

Three-judge panel rules the $8 billion in federal relief funding set aside by Congress should go to the country’s 574 federally recognized tribes

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

Alaska Native Corporations are not eligible to receive any of the $8 billion of the federal coronavirus relief money set aside for tribes, an appeals court ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit determined Alaska Native Corporations are not tribal governments.

In March, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. In April, the U.S. Treasury Department concluded that Alaska Native Corporations were eligible to receive portions of the CARES Act funds set aside for tribes.

Shortly thereafter, three separate groups of tribes filed lawsuits to challenge the decision. They argued the money should go only to the 574 tribes that have government-to-government relationships with the U.S., not Alaska Native Corporations.

Attorneys for the corporations disagreed and said the money could be used for housing and medical facilities, lighting at an airstrip where supplies are delivered for remote communities, and for storing food and protective equipment.

Friday’s opinion noted the CARES Act designated the $8 billion in relief money for tribal governments, or the “recognized governing body of an Indian tribe.” Judge Gregory Katsas wrote that Alaska Native Corporations do not meet the criteria for tribal governments as defined by the Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act.

“The ANCs have not satisfied the recognition clause as we construe it,” Katsas writes. “They do not contend that the United States has acknowledged a political relationship with them government-to-government.”

Further, Katsas wrote that “recognizing Native corporations as sovereign entities would undercut the case for so recognizing the traditional Native villages.”

While concurring with the opinion from Katsas, Judge Karen Henderson wrote that federal Indian law is complex, and the “pressure to provide swift relief may have proved too much in this case.”

“Although I join my colleagues in full, I write separately to express my view that this decision is an unfortunate and unintended consequence of high-stakes, time-sensitive legislative drafting,” Henderson wrote.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports for the Washington Bureau. For hot sports takes and too many Lakers tweets, follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.